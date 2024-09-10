H ηλεκτροκίνηση συμβάλλει στην προστασία του περιβάλλοντος και πλέον είναι πιο προσιτή από ποτέ, αφού μέσω leasing έχουμε όλα τα οφέλη χωρίς δεσμεύσεις, εύκολα και οικονομικά.
Μπιγιονσέ: Οι φαν της ξεσπούν με τα Country Music Awards που τη σνόμπαραν - Είστε ρατσιστές, γράφουν
Η τραγουδίστρια δεν έλαβε καμία υποψηφιότητα για το «Cowboy Carter» παρά τη μεγάλη επιτυχία του
Αν και το άλμπουμ της «Cowboy Carter» σημείωσε μεγάλη επιτυχία, δεν έπεισε τα CMA να τη συμπεριλάβουν σε εκείνους που θα διεκδικήσουν κάποιο βραβείο.
Beyoncé received zero nominations at this year's Country Music Awards.— chart data (@chartdata) September 9, 2024
'COWBOY CARTER' is both the most acclaimed and best selling new country album of 2024. pic.twitter.com/emxZV1JBrz
Μετά από αυτή την εξέλιξη, οι φαν της τραγουδίστριας ξέσπασαν στο Twitter - X, κατηγορώντας τη διοργάνωση και τους αρμόδιους για τις υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία, για ρατσιστική συμπεριφορά εις βάρος της.
Ένας από τους θαυμαστές της έγραψε: «Η Μπιγιονσέ αποκλείστηκε από τις υποψηφιότητες στα Country Music Award ενώ ο ρατσιστής και συχνά μεθυσμένος Μόργκαν Γουόλεν που πετάει καρέκλες έχει 7 υποψηφιότητες και η Μπιγιονσέ καμία. Αυτό λέει πολλά για τα CMA και τη βιομηχανία της country μουσικής - θα έπρεπε να ντρέπονται για τον ρατσισμό και τον μισογυνισμό τους».
Beyoncé shut out of Country Music Award nominations - knowing openly racist often drunk chair tossing morgan wallen has 7 nominations & beyonce none tells you a lot about the CMA & country music industry - they should be ashamed of their racism & misogyny https://t.co/cW6ojTE1QX— damagedbiguy 🟧🌍🇺🇸🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@damagedbiguy) September 10, 2024
Δείτε περισσότερα σχόλια
she has the #1 country music in the US.. CMA is racist.. you racists don't like being called your real names?? smh— CaesMUFC (@CaesarSampaio4) September 10, 2024
The CMA’s are racist. Plain and simple.— Suzanne Giglio (@GiglioSuzanne) September 10, 2024
i dont like cowboy carter that much but the way it didnt get any CMA nominations while post malone got 4 is actually racist— isal (@theseechains) September 10, 2024
Post Malone got a nomination and I laughed cause CMA is nothing but pathetic goal post moving racists— PROHATER (@weedmaryjaner) September 10, 2024
Absolutely racist of the CMA.— Kristi Rothschild 🪷 (@KDRothschild) September 10, 2024
As my grandmother would say, they're showing their ass..
CMA"s will always be a racist institution— 🇮🇪Kai🇵🇸 (Bad Cameo Is Album of The Year) (@KaisTestKitchen) September 9, 2024
Surprise! The CMA’s Are Racist (Still)https://t.co/Cj2AoZORXC— Jezebel (@Jezebel) September 10, 2024
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter is a masterpiece regardless if the CMA Awards or any other racist country led awards show doesn’t recognize it!! She made her mark and gave Black Country Artists a platform! That’s all that matters!! It will be dominating Grammys 2025 so there!— Toni Wellons (@IAmToniWellons) September 9, 2024
there’s just no fucking way that bey and cowboy carter got completely ignored at the cmas but fuckass post malone got 4 nominations… this is just racism and there’s no other word for it bc cowboy carter is one of the biggest albums of the year and it literally put country on the… pic.twitter.com/sN477VQDgX— TAYONCÉ NATION (@getawayonce) September 9, 2024
