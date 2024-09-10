Μπιγιονσέ: Οι φαν της ξεσπούν με τα Country Music Awards που τη σνόμπαραν - Είστε ρατσιστές, γράφουν
Μπιγιονσέ: Οι φαν της ξεσπούν με τα Country Music Awards που τη σνόμπαραν - Είστε ρατσιστές, γράφουν

Η τραγουδίστρια δεν έλαβε καμία υποψηφιότητα για το «Cowboy Carter» παρά τη μεγάλη επιτυχία του

Η Μπιγιονσέ δεν απέσπασε καμία υποψηφιότητα στα Country Music Awards, με τα διεθνή media να αναπαράγουν την είδηση, γράφοντας ότι «τη σνόμπαραν».

Αν και το άλμπουμ της «Cowboy Carter» σημείωσε μεγάλη επιτυχία, δεν έπεισε τα CMA να τη συμπεριλάβουν σε εκείνους που θα διεκδικήσουν κάποιο βραβείο.

Μετά από αυτή την εξέλιξη, οι φαν της τραγουδίστριας ξέσπασαν στο Twitter - X, κατηγορώντας τη διοργάνωση και τους αρμόδιους για τις υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία, για ρατσιστική συμπεριφορά εις βάρος της.

Ένας από τους θαυμαστές της έγραψε: «Η Μπιγιονσέ αποκλείστηκε από τις υποψηφιότητες στα Country Music Award ενώ ο ρατσιστής και συχνά μεθυσμένος Μόργκαν Γουόλεν που πετάει καρέκλες έχει 7 υποψηφιότητες και η Μπιγιονσέ καμία. Αυτό λέει πολλά για τα CMA και τη βιομηχανία της country μουσικής - θα έπρεπε να ντρέπονται για τον ρατσισμό και τον μισογυνισμό τους».


