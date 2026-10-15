Υπάρχουν ερωτήσεις που πολλοί γονείς κάνουν ψιθυριστά. Και άλλες που δεν κάνουν ποτέ. Όχι γιατί δεν τους απασχολούν. Αλλά γιατί φοβούνται ότι η απάντηση μπορεί να τους γεμίσει ενοχές.
Τραγωδία στο Πακιστάν: Νεκροί 27 μαθητές και μία δασκάλα μετά από κατάρρευση οροφής σχολείου
Οι μαθητές που έχασαν τη ζωή τους ήταν όλοι κάτω των 13 ετών
Ανάμεσα στα θύματα είναι και μια δασκάλα ενώ, οι μαθητές που έχασαν τη ζωή τους ήταν όλοι κάτω των 13 ετών.
The death toll from the Peshawar school roof collapse has risen to 21, with dozens injured.— Sajjad Tarakzai (@SajjadTarakzai) October 15, 2026
Little lives lost, families shattered, and a city in mourning. Prayers for the victims and strength for the grieving families.#Peshawar #SchoolCollapse #Pakistan #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/MGxYjlN3uX
#Update: 29 pupils & a teacher were killed after a roof collapsed at a school in the northwest Pakistani city of #Peshawar, a hospital official says. #Asim_Khan from Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital confirmed the toll to @SAMAATV, adding that over 30 people were injured, with… pic.twitter.com/gcoinNutmG— ⚡️🌎 Sarwar 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) October 15, 2026
Τα αίτια του δυστυχήματος δεν είναι ακόμη γνωστά.
🚨22 Children were killed & more than forty were injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in the #Dir_Colony area of #Peshawar— ⚡️🌎 Sarwar 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) October 15, 2026
▪️#Pakistan Army personnel are working alongside other rescue & relief agencies in a joint operation to rescue those trapped beneath the… pic.twitter.com/qVnsVCDlNU
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