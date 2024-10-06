Ωκεανογραφικό της Νέας Ζηλανδίας ναυαγεί ανοικτά των νήσων Σαμόα - Σώοι και οι 75 επιβαίνοντες
Νέα Ζηλανδία Ναυάγιο Σαμόα

Ωκεανογραφικό της Νέας Ζηλανδίας ναυαγεί ανοικτά των νήσων Σαμόα - Σώοι και οι 75 επιβαίνοντες

Εκτελούσε αποστολή έρευνας για τους υφάλους στην περιοχή - Τα ακριβή αίτια του ναυαγίου δεν είναι σαφή και διενεργείται έρευνα

MixCollage-06-Oct-2024-06-01-AM-9276
Οι ένοπλες δυνάμεις της Νέας Ζηλανδίας ανακοίνωσαν σήμερα τη διάσωση 75 επιβαινόντων σε ωκεανογραφικό σκάφος του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού το οποίο έπεσε σε ύφαλο ανοικτά των νήσων Σαμόα και βυθίστηκε, ενώ εκτελούσε αποστολή έρευνας για τους υφάλους στην περιοχή.

«Το συμβάν σημειώθηκε (χθες) Σάββατο το βράδυ», εξήγησαν οι ένοπλες δυνάμεις, διευκρινίζοντας ότι οι 75 επιβαίνοντες στο ωκεανογραφικό «το εγκατέλειψαν με σωστικές λέμβους» ή περισυνελέγησαν από παραπλέοντα σκάφη, αφού το πλοίο έπεσε στον ύφαλο.



Το εν λόγω πλοίο, το HMNZS Manawanui, έπεσε σε ύφαλο ανοικτά της Ουπόλου των νήσων Σαμόα, στον νότιο Ειρηνικό Ωκεανό.

Βίντεο που μεταδόθηκαν από τοπικά ΜΜΕ εικονίζουν καπνό να αναδίδεται από το πλοίο προτού βυθιστεί.



«Τα 75 μέλη του πληρώματος και επιβάτες του HMNZS Manawanui έφθασαν σώοι (...) στα Σαμόα», σημείωσε ο αντιναύαρχος Σέιν Άρντελ σε δελτίο Τύπου που δημοσιοποιήθηκε από τις ένοπλες δυνάμεις.

Τα ακριβή αίτια του ναυαγίου δεν είναι σαφή και διενεργείται έρευνα.

Σωστικά συνεργεία αναγκάστηκαν να δώσουν μάχη με ρεύματα κι ανέμους που έσπρωχναν τα σκάφη με τους διασωθέντες προς τους υφάλους, η φουσκοθαλασσιά «κατέστησε ιδιαίτερα κοπιώδη» την επιχείρηση διάσωσης, πάντα σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση του νεοζηλανδικού στρατού.

Αναπτύχθηκε αεροσκάφος P-8A Poseidon σε αναγνωριστικό και συντονιστικό ρόλο.

Το HMNZS Manawanui έκανε ωκεανογραφική έρευνα περίπου ένα ναυτικό μίλι από τις ακτές, σε δεσμενείς συνθήκες.



Ναυπηγημένο το 2003, το ωκεανογραφικό σκάφος άρχισε να υπηρετεί το 2019 στη Νέα Ζηλανδία, που το αγόρασε από τη Νορβηγία έναντι 103 εκατ. νεοζηλανδικών δολαρίων το 2018.

Οι αρχές στα νησιά Σαμόα είχαν προχωρήσει στην έκδοση προειδοποιητικού δελτίου έκτακτων καιρικών φαινομένων στις νότιες ακτές του Ουπόλου το σαββατοκύριακο. Προβλεπόταν παλίρροια και κύματα ως και τεσσάρων μέτρων.

Οι διασωθέντες αναμένεται να παραληφθούν από μεταγωγικό της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας, σύμφωνα με τον αρχηγό του νεοζηλανδικού ναυτικού υποναύαρχο Γκάριν Γκόλντινγκ. Κάποιοι υπέστησαν ελαφριά τραύματα.

Το Πολεμικό Ναυτικό της Νέας Ζηλανδίας ήδη αντιμετώπιζε προβλήματα λόγω έλλειψης προσωπικού. Τρία από τα εννιά πλοία του είναι δεμένα στα λιμάνια.




Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ



