ΗΠΑ: Ο κυκλώνας Φρανσίν φθάνει πάνω από τη Λουιζιάνα - Δείτε βίντεο

5pm CDT Sep 11th -- #Francine has made landfall in southern Louisiana in the Parish of Terrebonne, about 30 miles south-southwest of Morgan City, as a Category 2 hurricane.



Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be near 100 mph (155 km/h).



TCU: https://t.co/31xmuEYovB pic.twitter.com/fvWoaJfZs8