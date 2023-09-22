ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Κινητοποίηση για ύποπτο φάκελο στα ΕΛΤΑ Πάτρας

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ουκρανική πυραυλική επίθεση στο αρχηγείο του ρωσικού στόλου στη Σεβαστούπολη
Η αντιαεροπορική άμυνα της Ρωσίας κατέρριψε πέντε ουκρανικούς πυραύλους, σύμφωνα με το ρωσικό υπουργείο Άμυνας - Οι τοπικές αρχές κάλεσαν τους κατοίκους να αποφύγουν το κέντρο της πόλης 

sevastopoli_attack
Τουλάχιστον ένας πύραυλος έπληξε το αρχηγείο του ρωσικού στόλου της Μαύρης Θάλασσας στο κριμαϊκό λιμάνι της Σεβαστούπολης, ανακοίνωσε ο τοπικός κυβερνήτης Μιχαήλ Ραζνοζάγεφ στο Telegram.

«Ο εχθρός πραγματοποίησε πυραυλική επίθεση κατά του αρχηγείου του στόλου», έγραψε στο Telegram ο κυβερνήτης της Σεβαστούπολης Μιχαήλ Ραζνοζάγεφ, διευκρινίζοντας ότι τα συντρίμμια έπεσαν κοντά στο παρακείμενο θέρετρο.



Τουλάχιστον ένας στρατιωτικός σκοτώθηκε, όπως ανακοίνωσε το ρωσικό υπουργείο Άμυνας, το οποίο ανέφερε επίσης πως η αντιαεροπορική άμυνα κατέρριψε πέντε ουκρανικούς πυραύλους που είχαν ως στόχο την Σεβαστούπολη.

Από την πλευρά του, ο Ραζνοζάγεφ δήλωσε ότι είναι πιθανό και δεύτερο πλήγμα και κάλεσε τους κατοίκους να αποφύγουν το κέντρο της πόλης όπου βρίσκεται το αρχηγείο του στόλου τη Μαύρης Θάλασσας.

Πυροσβέστες βρίσκονται στο σημείο της επίθεσης.

«Μια νέα επίθεση είναι πιθανή. Μην έρχεστε στο κέντρο της πόλης, μείνετε στο εσωτερικό των κτιρίων. Για όσους βρίσκονται κοντά στο αρχηγείο του στόλου, σε περίπτωση που ακούσετε σειρήνες, πηγαίνετε στα καταφύγια», έγραψε στο Telegram ο Μιχαήλ Ραζνοζάγεφ, ο κυβερνήτης που διορίσθηκε από την Μόσχα στην Σεβαστούπολη μετά την προσάρτηση της Κριμαίας το 2014.



