Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ουκρανική πυραυλική επίθεση στο αρχηγείο του ρωσικού στόλου στη Σεβαστούπολη

Η ασφαλιστική φιλοσοφία της Generali αναγνωρίζει τις μοναδικές σου ανάγκες και προτείνει την πιο ολοκληρωμένη λύση για την προστασία της κατοικίας σου, που ξεχωρίζει και κερδίζει.
⚡️More shots of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the 🇷🇺Russian Federation in temporarily occupied Sevastopol pic.twitter.com/SOEyQSqIoN— 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) September 22, 2023
The headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet was hit by a missile - the governor of Sevastopol.— COSSACKGUNDI (@cossackgundi) September 22, 2023
What is air defense doing 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hzzsnBy9zH
🔥 russia fleet HQ is on fire in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vx5IWBnZ1E— Margo Gontar 🔱 (@MargoGontar) September 22, 2023