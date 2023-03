SIPRI: Οι εισαγωγές όπλων στην Ευρώπη σχεδόν διπλασιάστηκαν το 2022

The volume of international transfers of major arms in 2018–22 was 5.1% lower than in 2013–17 and 4.8% higher than in 2008–12, according to new data on global #ArmsTransfers published today by SIPRI.



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/qnHO6QwBNV

Fact Sheet ➡️ https://t.co/FHS8ExK3Cv pic.twitter.com/JHZAHLlj18