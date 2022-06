Μπάιντεν για την απόφαση απαγόρευσης των αμβλώσεων: Οι γυναίκες θα αναγκάζονται να μεγαλώνουν το παιδί του βιαστή τους

BREAKING: Pres. Biden on Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade: "It's a sad day for the court and for the country." https://t.co/oXPqb4Dg8M pic.twitter.com/EddQByvXKA

Reproductive care is health care. Abortion is health care.



Today's decision puts lives at risk.



Anyone looking for more information on abortion providers, payment support, and additional resources available can visit: https://t.co/1jloa0x08c