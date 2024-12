Ένοχος για σεξουαλική επίθεση ο Γιεντέρ, φυλάκιση δύο ετών με αναστολή

🚨🇫🇷 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | Wissam Ben Yedder has been found guilty of sexual assault whilst intoxicated, reports @RMCsport.



- 2 year suspended prison sentence

- €6,500 to the victim

- €5,000 fine

- 6 month ban on his drivers licence pic.twitter.com/ekh0355isG