Ριάνα: Αποκάλυψε την ηθοποιό που θα ήθελε να την υποδυθεί, αν κυκλοφορήσει ταινία για τη ζωή της

Rihanna wants Taylor Russell to play her in a biopic.



“Because she's got a nice forehead and she's fly and I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me. I want people to see me in that light. Just gorgeous, she's stunning.”



