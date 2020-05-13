Μπράιαν Άνταμς: Μισή συγγνώμη για τους «γα@@@νους μπάσταρδους» Κινέζους
Μισή συγγνώμη από τον Μπράιαν Άνταμς για τους «γα@@@νους μπάσταρδους» Κινέζους: Ήθελα να προωθήσω τους vegan
Ο Καναδός τραγουδοποιός υποστηρίζει ότι το κίνητρό του με την αναφορά στις αγορές στις οποίες πωλούνται ζωντανά ζώα όπως νυχτερίδες κ.α. δεν ήταν οι θεωρίες για την έναρξη της πανδημίας του κορωνοϊού στην Κίνα αλλά η θέλησή του να προωθήσει το κίνημα των vegan.
«Συγγνώμη σε όλους όσοι προσβλήθηκαν από την χθεσινή μου ανάρτηση. Δεν υπάρχει δικαιολογία. Απλά ήθελα να ξεσπάσω για την τρομακτική βιαιότητα κατά των ζώων στις wet markets, που μπορεί να είναι η πιθανή πηγή του ιού, αλλά και να προωθήσω τον veganism» έγραψε ο Μπράιαν Άνταμς.
CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱
Στην χθεσινή του ανάρτηση ο Άνταμς ειχε χρησιμοποιήσει πολύ σκληρά λόγια τους Κινέζους κάνοντας λόγο για «ορισμένους γα@@@νους μπάσταρδους που τρώνε νυχτερίδες και κατασκευάζουν ιούς στα εργαστήρια» με αρκετούς να ξαφνιάζονται από την επίθεση του και να την χαρακτηρίζουν έως και ρατσιστική.
«Όλος ο κόσμος τώρα είναι "παγωμένος", για να μην αναφέρω τους χιλιάδους που έχουν υποφέρει ή πεθάνει από αυτόν τον ιό» προσθέτει εμφανώς οργισμένος ο διάσημος τραγουδιστής.
«Το μήνυμά μου σε όλους αυτούς - εκτός από ένα "γα@@@νο ευχαριστώ" - είναι: γίνετε vegan» κατέληγεστην ανάρτησή του.
