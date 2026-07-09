Ο ΥΠΕΞ Αραγτσί επικοινώνησε τηλεφωνικά με τους ομολόγους του της Τουρκίας και του Ομάν

Πανελλαδικές 2026: Τι πρέπει να προσέξουν οι υποψήφιοι στο μηχανογραφικό – Γιατί οι βαθμοί δεν καθορίζουν το μέλλον
Θεόδωρος Καλαϊτζίδης, μαθηματικός, πρόεδρος του ομίλου φροντιστηρίων Διακρότημα: «Οι βαθμοί είναι το εισιτήριο, όχι ο προορισμός»
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns against "any adventurism by the US military", stressing "the firm determination and resolve" of the Iranian people and armed forces to defend the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security— TRT World (@trtworld) July 9, 2026
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