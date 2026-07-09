Ο ΥΠΕΞ Αραγτσί επικοινώνησε τηλεφωνικά με τους ομολόγους του της Τουρκίας και του Ομάν
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Αμπάς Αραγτσί Ιράν Ισλαμαμπάντ ΗΠΑ Ομάν Τουρκία Στενά του Ορμούζ

Ο ΥΠΕΞ Αραγτσί επικοινώνησε τηλεφωνικά με τους ομολόγους του της Τουρκίας και του Ομάν

Συζήτησαν για τις περιφερειακές εξελίξεις και ιδίως για τη ναυσιπλοΐα στα Στενά του Ορμούζ

Ο ΥΠΕΞ Αραγτσί επικοινώνησε τηλεφωνικά με τους ομολόγους του της Τουρκίας και του Ομάν
Ο Iρανός υπουργός Εξωτερικών Αμπάς Αραγτσί καταδίκασε σήμερα τις πρόσφατες αμερικανικές επιθέσεις εναντίον του Ιράν, υπογραμμίζοντας πως συνιστούν παραβίαση του μνημονίου συνεννόησης (MoU) του Ισλαμαμπάντ, κατά την τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία που είχε με τον επικεφαλής των πακιστανικών ενόπλων δυνάμεων, τον στρατάρχη Ασίμ Μουνίρ.

Ο επικεφαλής της ιρανικής διπλωματίας έκρουσε επίσης τον κώδωνα του κινδύνου εφόσον οι ΗΠΑ συνεχίσουν να επιδίδονται σε στρατιωτικό «τυχοδιωκτισμό».

Ο Αραγτσί είχε επίσης τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία με τους ΥΠΕΞ του Ομάν και της Τουρκίας, με τους οποίους συζήτησε για τις περιφερειακές εξελίξεις, ιδίως για τη ναυσιπλοΐα στα Στενά του Ορμούζ, σύμφωνα με την ενημέρωση από το ιρανικό υπουργείο Εξωτερικών.



Όλες οι πλευρές συμφώνησαν στην ανάγκη χρήσης διπλωματικών διαύλων για να αποτραπεί περαιτέρω κλιμάκωση της κρίσης, υπογραμμίζεται στην ανακοίνωση.

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Καλοκαίρι στη Striggla με απολαυστικούς value for money μεζέδες που μένουν αξέχαστοι -Το νέο έξυπνο μενού

Εντυπώσεις από το νέο καλοκαιρινό μενού του σεφ Θωμά Μάτσα στη Striggla, τη δημοφιλή γαστροταβέρνα των βορείων προαστίων, που συνδυάζει αυτή τη σεζόν νοστιμιά, πρωτοτυπία και καλές τιμές για όλους.

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