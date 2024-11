Ιράν: 16χρονη αυτοκτόνησε αφού απειλήθηκε με αποβολή επειδή χόρεψε χωρίς χιτζάμπ

This is #ArezooKhavari, a 16-year-old who took her own life after relentless harassment by her school principal over the Islamic hijab.



Her smile, her beautiful hair, and the victory sign in this photo break my heart. She was just a teenage girl who wanted the simple freedom to…