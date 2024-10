Βασιλιάς Κάρολος: Με γραβάτα με ελληνικές σημαίες εμφανίστηκε στη Σαμόα - Δείτε φωτογραφίες

His Majesty, King Charles III, arrived in Apia, #Samoa, to a warm welcome for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.



It marks the first time His Majesty will attend CHOGM as Head of the Commonwealth.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/Vxz52wDPfO



📸: @samoachogm2024#CHOGM2024 pic.twitter.com/Smal4gJKav