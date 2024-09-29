Πακιστάν: Συγκρούσεις αστυνομικών με διαδηλωτές σε κινητοποίηση για τον θάνατο του Χασάν Νασράλα
Πακιστάν: Συγκρούσεις αστυνομικών με διαδηλωτές σε κινητοποίηση για τον θάνατο του Χασάν Νασράλα

Οι διαδηλωτές φώναζαν «Θάνατος στην Αμερική» και κρατούσαν αφίσες του Νασράλα

Διαδηλωτές που εκτόξευαν πέτρες συγκρούστηκαν στο Καράτσι με αστυνομικούς που τους εμπόδισαν να φτάσουν στο προξενείο των ΗΠΑ, κατά τη διάρκεια διαδηλώσεων σε ένδειξη διαμαρτυρίας για τη δολοφονία του ηγέτη της Χεζμπολάχ, Σαγιέντ Χασάν Νασράλα.

Οι διαδηλωτές φώναζαν «Θάνατος στην Αμερική» και κρατούσαν αφίσες του Νασράλα.



Η αστυνομία ανέφερε ότι επτά αστυνομικοί τραυματίστηκαν από τις πέτρες και μεταφέρθηκαν σε νοσοκομείο για να τους παρασχεθούν οι πρώτες βοήθειες.

«Οι αστυνομικοί χρειάστηκε να χρησιμοποιήσουν γκλομπ και δακρυγόνα εναντίον εκείνων που έσπασαν τον κλοιό, σε μια προσπάθεια να διαλύσουν το πλήθος» ανέφερε ο Αναπληρωτής Γενικός Επιθεωρητής Ασάντ Ράζα.



Το φιλοϊρανικό, σιιτικό, θρησκευτικό κόμμα Majlis Wahadatul Muslimeen είχε οργανώσει αυτήν τη διαδήλωση, στην οποία συμμετείχαν περίπου 3.000 άνθρωποι.

