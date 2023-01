Ουκρανία - Ζελένσκι: «Δεν είμαι σίγουρος ότι ο Πούτιν είναι ζωντανός» - Η απάντηση του Κρεμλίνου

Zelensky refuses to negotiate with Putin because he is not sure that the Russian president is alive #Ukraine️ #AFU #Donbas #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineFrontLines #UkraineWar #NATO #Russians #Russia #NATORUSSIAWAR #RussiaUkraine #usa #Zelensky #europe #Ukraina pic.twitter.com/nAe86y89AU