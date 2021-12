«Πρόσωπο της Χρονιάς» για το περιοδικό Time ο Έλον Μασκ

Elon Musk ( @elonmusk ) is TIME's 2021 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/8Y5BhIldNs pic.twitter.com/B6h6rndjIh

Watch: TIME's 2021 Person of the Year @elonmusk on his wealth and income inequality #TIMEPOY https://t.co/tnl33UA3gb pic.twitter.com/xkxgiuSeoe