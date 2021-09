Μεξικό: Σεισμός 7 Ρίχτερ ταρακούνησε το Γκερέρο - Δείτε βίντεο

Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M7.0 in Guerrero, Mexico 41 min ago pic.twitter.com/KvYsdMhJpx

BREAKING - This is how the strong lived #sismo from the Cathedral of #LuchaLibre, the #Arena México.



Buildings shook in #Mexico City on Tuesday night, sending people running into the street as a powerful #EarthQuake struck southwest of the country.#Mexico #México #terremoto pic.twitter.com/QKdeHcpxUB