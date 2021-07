ΗΠΑ: Ξανάγινε κυκλώνας η Έλσα καθώς πλησιάζει τη Φλόριντα - Δείτε βίντεο

JUST IN: #Elsa upgraded to hurricane as it lashes Florida’s west coast. More info: https://t.co/11704Htp6G pic.twitter.com/3g7my9zlHg

Very low tide right now in Roberts Bay in #sarasota as #elsa moves in. #flwx pic.twitter.com/n91mQU6uoZ

This is a common sight here in Keaton Beach, along the Taylor Co. coast. Boats and campers away from the water as #Elsa marched towards the region. This area is under mandatory evacuation orders. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/I6f6zQxzcL