Τέλος ο Κίναν Έβανς από τον Ολυμπιακό: «Μερικές φορές η μοίρα έχει άλλα σχέδια»
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Ολυμπιακός Κίναν Έβανς

Τέλος ο Κίναν Έβανς από τον Ολυμπιακό: «Μερικές φορές η μοίρα έχει άλλα σχέδια»

Ο Αμερικανός γκαρντ έπαιξε ελάχιστα στον Ολυμπιακό λόγω των σοβαρών τραυματισμών

Τέλος ο Κίναν Έβανς από τον Ολυμπιακό: «Μερικές φορές η μοίρα έχει άλλα σχέδια»
12 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Τέλος από τον Ολυμπιακό ο Κίναν Έβανς. 

Η ΚΑΕ ανακοίνωσε την ολοκλήρωση της συνεργασίας της με τον Αμερικανό γκαρντ ο οποίος έπαιξε ελάχιστα στην ομάδα του Πειραιά λόγω των δύο σοβαρών τραυματισμών του. 

Ο Κίναν Έβανς αποκτήθηκε το 2024 αλλά ήρθε τραυματίας στον Ολυμπιακό από την Ζάλγκιρις και όταν επέστρεψε τραυματίστηκε ξανά.

Η ανακοίνωση της ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός 

«Η ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός ανακοινώνει την ολοκλήρωση της συνεργασίας της με τον Keenan Evans και του εύχεται υγεία και κάθε επιτυχία στη συνέχεια της επαγγελματικής και προσωπικής του πορείας». 

Η ανάρτηση του Ολυμπιακού 

«Μερικές φορές η μοίρα έχει άλλα σχέδια, και η ιστορία δεν εκτυλίσσεται όπως την ονειρευτήκαμε.

Παρ’ όλα αυτά, το ταξίδι μας μαζί έφτασε στο τέλος του με δύο μεγάλους τίτλους: το Πρωτάθλημα Ελλάδας και την EuroLeague.

Κίναν, πάνω απ’ όλα, σου ευχόμαστε υγεία και κάθε επιτυχία στο επόμενο κεφάλαιο του ταξιδιού σου. Σε ευχαριστούμε για τον επαγγελματισμό σου, την υπομονή σου και τον τρόπο που αντιμετώπισες κάθε πρόκληση με δύναμη και αξιοπρέπεια.

Σου ευχόμαστε τα καλύτερα, Κίναν!».
12 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

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