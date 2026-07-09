Τέλος ο Κίναν Έβανς από τον Ολυμπιακό: «Μερικές φορές η μοίρα έχει άλλα σχέδια»

Πανελλαδικές 2026: Τι πρέπει να προσέξουν οι υποψήφιοι στο μηχανογραφικό – Γιατί οι βαθμοί δεν καθορίζουν το μέλλον
Θεόδωρος Καλαϊτζίδης, μαθηματικός, πρόεδρος του ομίλου φροντιστηρίων Διακρότημα: «Οι βαθμοί είναι το εισιτήριο, όχι ο προορισμός»
Sometimes fate has other plans, and the story doesn't unfold the way we dream it will.— Olympiacos B.C. (@Olympiacos_BC) July 9, 2026
Even so, our journey together came to an end with two major titles: the Greek Championship and the EuroLeague.@KeenanEvs , above all, we wish you good health and every success in the next… pic.twitter.com/bIrmXBYw02