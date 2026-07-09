Τέλος ο Κίναν Έβανς από τον Ολυμπιακό: «Μερικές φορές η μοίρα έχει άλλα σχέδια»

«Η ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός ανακοινώνει την ολοκλήρωση της συνεργασίας της με τον Keenan Evans και του εύχεται υγεία και κάθε επιτυχία στη συνέχεια της επαγγελματικής και προσωπικής του πορείας».



Η ανάρτηση του Ολυμπιακού



«Μερικές φορές η μοίρα έχει άλλα σχέδια, και η ιστορία δεν εκτυλίσσεται όπως την ονειρευτήκαμε.



Παρ’ όλα αυτά, το ταξίδι μας μαζί έφτασε στο τέλος του με δύο μεγάλους τίτλους: το Πρωτάθλημα Ελλάδας και την EuroLeague.



Κίναν, πάνω απ’ όλα, σου ευχόμαστε υγεία και κάθε επιτυχία στο επόμενο κεφάλαιο του ταξιδιού σου. Σε ευχαριστούμε για τον επαγγελματισμό σου, την υπομονή σου και τον τρόπο που αντιμετώπισες κάθε πρόκληση με δύναμη και αξιοπρέπεια.



Σου ευχόμαστε τα καλύτερα, Κίναν!».









Sometimes fate has other plans, and the story doesn't unfold the way we dream it will.



Even so, our journey together came to an end with two major titles: the Greek Championship and the EuroLeague.@KeenanEvs , above all, we wish you good health and every success in the next… pic.twitter.com/bIrmXBYw02