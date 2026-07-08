Διαδικτυακό χάος με fake δηλώσεις θρύλων του ποδοσφαίρου κατά της διαιτησίας του αγώνα της Αιγύπτου με την Αργεντινή
SPORTS
Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο Αργεντινή Αίγυπτος Μουντιάλ 2026 Λιονέλ Μέσι Γιούργκεν Κλοπ Γκάρι Κασπάροφ Τιερί Ανρί Πολ Σκόουλς

Διαδικτυακό χάος με fake δηλώσεις θρύλων του ποδοσφαίρου κατά της διαιτησίας του αγώνα της Αιγύπτου με την Αργεντινή

Τα ονόματα θρύλων του παγκόσμιο ποδοσφαίρου, όπως του Κλοπ, του Ανρί και του Σκόουλς χρησιμοποιήθηκαν από fake λογαριασμούς κατά της Αργεντινής

Διαδικτυακό χάος με fake δηλώσεις θρύλων του ποδοσφαίρου κατά της διαιτησίας του αγώνα της Αιγύπτου με την Αργεντινή
10 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Ένα διαδικτυακό χάος έχει δημιουργηθεί μετά από την πρόκριση της Αργεντινής κόντρα στην Αίγυπτο, όπου σήκωσε αντιδράσεις από τους ηττημένους, οι οποίοι κάνουν λόγο για κατάφορη αδικία κατά της ομάδας τους. 

Το χάος προκλήθηκε όταν μετά το ματς λογαριασμοί στο Twitter άρχισαν να δημοσιοποιούν ψεύτικες δηλώσεις προσώπων από το χώρο του ποδοσφαίρου, προπονητές και πρώην ποδοσφαιριστές κατά της Αργεντινής και του Μέσι.

Δηλώσεις υποτίθεται από τον Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο, τον Γιούργκεν Κλοπ, τον Πολ Σκόουλς, τον Ζλάταν Ιμπραϊμοβιτς και τον Τιερί Ανρί.

Οι δηλώσεις κατέκριναν τον διαιτητή Λε Τεσιέ και μίλαγαν για ληστεία κατά της Αιγύπτου, ενώ υποστήριζαν ότι η διοργάνωση θέλει να προχωρήσει ο Μέσι και η Αργεντινή. 

Κάποιες χαρακτηριστικές ατάκες: 

Μουρίνιο: «Ήταν η απόλυτη ληστεία»

Κλοπ: «Οι διαιτητές έκαναν τα πάντα για να κερδίσει η Αργεντινή»

Κλείσιμο
Ζλάταν: «Δεν καταλαβαίνω γιατί η FIFA ευνοεί τόσο πολύ την Αργεντινή και τον Μέσι»

Σκόουλς: «Ήταν η μεγαλύτερη ληστεία που έχω δει στην ιστορία του ποδοσφαίρου»

Ανρί: «Ξεκάθαρη κλοπή για την Αίγυπτο»

10 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

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