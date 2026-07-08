Διαδικτυακό χάος με fake δηλώσεις θρύλων του ποδοσφαίρου κατά της διαιτησίας του αγώνα της Αιγύπτου με την Αργεντινή

🚨 José Mourinho on Argentina vs. Egypt:



“This is daylight robbery. It’s a shame what football is becoming. How do you let the play continue, allow the goal to be scored, and only then decide to go back and cancel it? If there was a foul, stop the game immediately. Don’t wait… pic.twitter.com/bZui8LhsHO — Darren (@MUFCDarren_) July 7, 2026

🚨New: Jurgen Klopp on Argentina's unbelievable comeback against Egypt:



🗣️ “People will praise Egypt, and they deserve it. They controlled the game, defended with courage, and made Argentina look uncomfortable.”



But this is why you never write Argentina off.



Champions only… pic.twitter.com/76FKkXrhzN — Vfynn_🥷🏼 𐙚 (@Vfynn_) July 7, 2026

Κλείσιμο

🚨🗣️ Zlatan Ibrahimović: "I don't understand how Argentina always gets favoured by FIFA, they clearly disallowed a legal goal of Egypt and they gave Argentina 8 Penalties in the last 12 World Cup games, I don't understand why the other countries are letting it happen". pic.twitter.com/1hoN3gOLze — Goals Zone (@TheGoalsZoneHQ) July 7, 2026

🚨Paul Scholes on Mo Salah and Egypt being eliminated by Argentina.



🗣️“This is the greatest robbery in football history I’ve ever witnessed, from the beginning of the game till the end there wasn’t any favorable decision for the Egyptian national team. You don’t have to bring in… pic.twitter.com/RuRTdqRRZf — Inside Reality Football (@RealityLfc) July 7, 2026