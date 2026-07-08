Διαδικτυακό χάος με fake δηλώσεις θρύλων του ποδοσφαίρου κατά της διαιτησίας του αγώνα της Αιγύπτου με την Αργεντινή
Τα ονόματα θρύλων του παγκόσμιο ποδοσφαίρου, όπως του Κλοπ, του Ανρί και του Σκόουλς χρησιμοποιήθηκαν από fake λογαριασμούς κατά της Αργεντινής
Το χάος προκλήθηκε όταν μετά το ματς λογαριασμοί στο Twitter άρχισαν να δημοσιοποιούν ψεύτικες δηλώσεις προσώπων από το χώρο του ποδοσφαίρου, προπονητές και πρώην ποδοσφαιριστές κατά της Αργεντινής και του Μέσι.
Δηλώσεις υποτίθεται από τον Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο, τον Γιούργκεν Κλοπ, τον Πολ Σκόουλς, τον Ζλάταν Ιμπραϊμοβιτς και τον Τιερί Ανρί.
Οι δηλώσεις κατέκριναν τον διαιτητή Λε Τεσιέ και μίλαγαν για ληστεία κατά της Αιγύπτου, ενώ υποστήριζαν ότι η διοργάνωση θέλει να προχωρήσει ο Μέσι και η Αργεντινή.
Κάποιες χαρακτηριστικές ατάκες:
Μουρίνιο: «Ήταν η απόλυτη ληστεία»
Κλοπ: «Οι διαιτητές έκαναν τα πάντα για να κερδίσει η Αργεντινή»
🚨 José Mourinho on Argentina vs. Egypt:— Darren (@MUFCDarren_) July 7, 2026
“This is daylight robbery. It’s a shame what football is becoming. How do you let the play continue, allow the goal to be scored, and only then decide to go back and cancel it? If there was a foul, stop the game immediately. Don’t wait… pic.twitter.com/bZui8LhsHO
Ζλάταν: «Δεν καταλαβαίνω γιατί η FIFA ευνοεί τόσο πολύ την Αργεντινή και τον Μέσι»
🚨New: Jurgen Klopp on Argentina's unbelievable comeback against Egypt:— Vfynn_🥷🏼 𐙚 (@Vfynn_) July 7, 2026
🗣️ “People will praise Egypt, and they deserve it. They controlled the game, defended with courage, and made Argentina look uncomfortable.”
But this is why you never write Argentina off.
Champions only… pic.twitter.com/76FKkXrhzN
Σκόουλς: «Ήταν η μεγαλύτερη ληστεία που έχω δει στην ιστορία του ποδοσφαίρου»
🚨🗣️ Zlatan Ibrahimović: "I don't understand how Argentina always gets favoured by FIFA, they clearly disallowed a legal goal of Egypt and they gave Argentina 8 Penalties in the last 12 World Cup games, I don't understand why the other countries are letting it happen". pic.twitter.com/1hoN3gOLze— Goals Zone (@TheGoalsZoneHQ) July 7, 2026
🚨Paul Scholes on Mo Salah and Egypt being eliminated by Argentina.— Inside Reality Football (@RealityLfc) July 7, 2026
🗣️“This is the greatest robbery in football history I’ve ever witnessed, from the beginning of the game till the end there wasn’t any favorable decision for the Egyptian national team. You don’t have to bring in… pic.twitter.com/RuRTdqRRZf
🚨 Thierry Henry on Argentina knocking Egypt out of the FIFA World Cup:— MUFC Buzz™ 🔴 (@MufcBuzzLive) July 7, 2026
🗣️ “This one feels like outright daylight theft on the pitch.
I’m not questioning Argentina’s talent they’re stacked with elite players but they didn’t merit the victory tonight.
Egypt fought tooth and… pic.twitter.com/EDTtS8QTnj
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