ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Μποτιλιάρισμα στην Αττική Οδό - Κίνηση από τη Βάρκιζα ως τη λεωφόρο Μαραθώνος

Βέλγιο: Οι οπαδοί της Μπέερσχοτ υλοποίησαν την απειλή τους και διέκοψαν το ντέρμπι με την Αντβέρπ - Δείτε βίντεο
SPORTS
Βέλγιο καπνογόνα επεισόδια σε ποδοσφαιρικό αγώνα Αντβέρπ

Βέλγιο: Οι οπαδοί της Μπέερσχοτ υλοποίησαν την απειλή τους και διέκοψαν το ντέρμπι με την Αντβέρπ - Δείτε βίντεο

Το ντέρμπι της Αμβέρσας τελείωσε άδοξα καθώς οι οπαδοί της φιλοξενούμενης Μπέερσχοτ απογοητευμένοι μετά το εις βάρος τους 4-0 χρησιμοποίησαν ότι καπνογόνο είχαν στη διάθεση του

Derby_bel
Όταν την περασμένη εβδομάδα η Μπέερσχοτ ηττήθηκε εντός έδρας με 3-0 από την Σιντ Τρούιντεν για το πρωτάθλημα του Βελγίου οι οπαδοί της είχαν... προειδοποιήσει ότι σε περίπτωση που στο επερχόμενο (29/9) ντέρμπι με την Αντβέρπ το σκορ ξεφύγει τότε «ο αγώνας δεν θα τελειώσει».


Κλείσιμο
Κι όπως απέδειξαν σήμερα, εννούσαν κάθε λέξη από το συγκεκριμένο μήνυμα καθώς το ντέρμπι της πόλης ολοκληρώθηκε άδοξα στο 75ο λεπτό κι ενώ η Αντβέρπ ήταν μπροστά στο σκορ με 4-0.



Με τη συμπλήρωση μιας ώρας παιχνιδιού, κι ενώ λίγο νωρίτερα έγινε το 4-0, οι φιλοξενούμενοι οπαδοί πέταξαν τα πρώτα καπνογόνα στον αγωνιστικό χώρο με τον διαιτητή να διακόπτει το ματς προσωρινά, μέχρις ότου καθαρίσει η ατμόσφαιρα και γίνουν οι απαραίτητες συστάσεις...



Όντως ο αγώνας άρχισε ξανά, ωστόσο 15 λεπτά αργότερα οι οπαδοί της Μπέερσχοτ άναψαν και τα υπόλοιπα καπνογόνα που είχαν μαζί τους κι εκεί είχαμε την οριστική διακοπή του αγώνα...

Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Μητσοτάκης: Το ότι συζητάμε με τον Ερντογάν, δεν σημαίνει ότι συμφωνούμε - Μεγάλο ενδιαφέρον διεθνών επενδυτών για Ελλάδα

Η στιγμή που απογειώνονται τα ισραηλινά μαχητικά για να σκοτώσουν τον Νασράλα - Τι είναι οι βόμβες «bunker buster» που έριξαν

«Το ευχαριστήθηκα... και καλά της κάναμε» - Σοκάρουν οι διάλογοι για τον ξυλοδαρμό της 14χρονης στη Γλυφάδα

Thema Insights

Η Nova Μεγάλος Χορηγός για μία ακόμη χρονιά στις Νύχτες Πρεμιέρας

Η Nova Μεγάλος Χορηγός για μία ακόμη χρονιά στις Νύχτες Πρεμιέρας

Το επετειακό, 30ο Διεθνές Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου της Αθήνας Νύχτες Πρεμιέρας, πραγματοποιείται με τη δυνατή υποστήριξη της Nova, που αποδεικνύει συνεχώς την αγάπη της για τον κινηματογράφο.  

Πώς θα γίνεις πετυχημένος Pastry Chef

Όλα τα tips για να διαλέξεις την καλύτερη σχολή ζαχαροπλαστικής που θα σου προσφέρει τα απαραίτητα εφόδια για να διαπρέψεις σε ένα περιβάλλον υψηλών απαιτήσεων

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Games

Cut The Rope

Cut The Rope

Northern Heights

Northern Heights

Candy Bubbles

Candy Bubbles

Billiards Classic

Billiards Classic

Sudoku

Sudoku

Free Kick Football

Free Kick Football

Bubble Tower

Bubble Tower

Find 500 Differences

Find 500 Differences

Pocket Champions

Pocket Champions

Solitaire Classic

Solitaire Classic

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ GAMES

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης