Η σειρά με τη Λίλι Ρόουζ Ντεπ προκάλεσε «κύμα» αντιδράσεων - «Κάτι κάνει σωστά για να έχει κερδίσει τόση προσοχή» λέει ο πατέρας της

Γεμάτο σκηνές σεξ, βίας και πολύ καπνίσματος είναι το ντεμπούτο της κόρης του Τζόνι Ντεπ, στον κόσμο των μεγάλων παραγωγών.

Η Λίλι Ρόουζ Ντεπ πρωταγωνιστεί στο «Idol» και υποδύεται μία τραγουδίστρια που υφίσταται νευρικό κλονισμό, κατά τη διάρκεια μίας περιοδείας και ζει έναν εφιάλτη.

Πρόκειται για σειρά της HBO, στην οποία πρωταγωνιστεί και ο Weeknd, o oποίος και είναι εκτελεστικός παραγωγός. Από το πρώτο κιόλας επεισόδιο, η σειρά έχει δεχτεί «πυρά» για τις έντονες σκηνές, που περιλαμβάνουν, μεταξύ άλλων, αυνανισμό και στραγγαλισμό.

Το τρέιλερ του «Idol»
The Idol | Official Trailer | HBO

Οι θεατές ισχυρίστηκαν ότι ο δημιουργός, Σαμ Λέβινσον, έχει μετατρέψει τη σειρά σε «πορνό βασανιστηρίων, φαντασίωση βιασμού».

Παρά τις αντιδράσεις, πηγή από το περιβάλλον του Ντεπ δήλωσε στη DailyMail.com ότι ο ίδιος δεν έχει επηρεαστεί και αντίθετα «πιστεύει ότι κάτι πρέπει να κάνει σωστά για να έχει κερδίσει τόση προσοχή».


Η ίδια πηγή πρόσθεσε: «Ο Τζόνι λατρεύει το γεγονός ότι η Λίλι δημιουργεί τη δική της καριέρα και προκαλεί τον εαυτό της να αναλάβει ρόλους που την ενδιαφέρουν και τη δοκιμάζουν. Δεν στηρίζει την καριέρα της στην επιτυχία του. Του αρέσει που είναι ένα τόσο δυναμικό άτομο, ειδικά τώρα που έχει λάβει κάποια επιπλέον προσοχή με τον ρόλο της στο "Idol". Είναι περήφανος γι' αυτήν και πιστεύει ότι κάτι πρέπει να κάνει σωστά, αφού ο ρόλος της έχει τραβήξει τόση προσοχή, είναι περήφανος για την επιτυχία της».
Η πιο «ακραία» σκηνή
Η σειρά έχει πολλά προκλητικά -για αρκετούς- πλάνα, με μια συγκεκριμένη σκηνή να έχει φέρει πολλές αντιδράσεις. Στη σκηνή διαδραματίζεται μία σεξουαλική συνεύρεση που περιλαμβάνει, μεταξύ άλλων και ένα μαχαίρι. Η ίδια σκηνή καταλήγει με τον Τέντρος (κεντρικό ήρωα) να στραγγαλίζει σχεδόν την Τζόσλιν (Ντεπ).

Όταν ρωτήθηκε αν η αντιμετώπιση της γυναικείας σεξουαλικότητας στο «Idol» είχε ξεπεράσει τα όρια, ο Λέβινσον, που είναι ευρύτερα γνωστός για τη συγγραφή της εφηβικής δραματικής σειράς «Euphoria», απάντησε:

«Ζούμε σε έναν πολύ σεξουαλικοποιημένο κόσμο, ειδικά στις ΗΠΑ - η επιρροή του πορνό είναι ισχυρή και στον ψυχισμό των νέων ανθρώπων».

Τα πολλά πλάνα με τσιγάρο
Ανάμεσα σε εκείνα που σχολιάστηκαν αρνητικά, ήταν και η υπερέκθεση του καπνίσματος. Η ηρωίδα της Λίλι Ρόουζ Ντεπ είναι στις περισσότερες σκηνές, σύμφωνα με ξένα πρακτορεία, με ένα τσιγάρο στο στόμα, γεγονός που ενοχλεί ιδιαίτερa το αμερικανικό κοινό.










Η πλοκή του «Idol»
Αφού ένας νευρικός κλονισμός εκτροχίασε την τελευταία περιοδεία της Τζόσλιν (Λίλι Ρόουζ Ντεπ), είναι αποφασισμένη να διεκδικήσει τη θέση που της αξίζει ως η μεγαλύτερη και πιο σέξι ποπ σταρ της Αμερικής. Τα πάθη της αναζωπυρώνονται από τον Τέντρος ("The Weeknd"), έναν ιμπρεσάριο νυχτερινών κέντρων με βρώμικο παρελθόν. Η ρομαντική της αφύπνιση θα την οδηγήσει σε νέα ένδοξα ύψη ή στα πιο βαθιά και σκοτεινά βάθη της ψυχής της;

Η σειρά έκανε πρεμιέρα στο 76ο ετήσιο Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου των Καννών στις 22 Μαΐου και δεν έμειναν ασχολίαστες οι σεξουαλικές σκηνές. Την καθοδική πορεία της σειράς επιβεβαιώνουν και οι πρώτες βαθμολογίες. Μέχρι σήμερα, το «Idol» έχει πρωτιά από αρνητικές κριτικές και πολύ χαμηλή βαθμολογία στο Rotten Tomatoes.


