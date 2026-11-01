Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο από την στιγμή της συντριβής: Ακαριαίος θάνατος για τους 9 επιβαίνοντες αεροσκάφους που έπεσε σε κατοικημένη περιοχή στο Παλμ Μπιτς

Learjet 60 είναι νεκροί, σύμφωνα με τον υπουργό Μεταφορών, Σον Ντάφι.

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This is the moment a Learjet 60 slammed into the ground in Greenacres this afternoon, erupting into a fireball. Flight tracking shows it came from Austin, TX before a rapid descent near Military Trail. Local reports say it hit a mobile home area. Investigation ongoing. #PalmBeach #Aviation #PlaneCrash #Florida

Learjet

Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy Here's what we know: - At 12:50 PM ET, a Learjet 60 crashed in a neighborhood near Cresthaven, FL - All 9 people on board were killed - The aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas - The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the @NTSB's investigation Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost — @FAANews & @USDOT are closely monitoring this crash and will share updates as we learn more