Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο από την στιγμή της συντριβής: Ακαριαίος θάνατος για τους 9 επιβαίνοντες αεροσκάφους που έπεσε σε κατοικημένη περιοχή στο Παλμ Μπιτς
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Αεροσκάφος Φλόριντα Συντριβή

Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο από την στιγμή της συντριβής: Ακαριαίος θάνατος για τους 9 επιβαίνοντες αεροσκάφους που έπεσε σε κατοικημένη περιοχή στο Παλμ Μπιτς

Σύμφωνα με τον υπουργό Μεταφορών, Σον Ντάφι, και οι εννέα επιβαίνοντες είναι νεκροί - Το Learjet 60 εκτελούσε πτήση προς τις Μπαχάμες από το Διεθνές Αεροδρόμιο Όστιν-Μπέργκστρομ

Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο από την στιγμή της συντριβής: Ακαριαίος θάνατος για τους 9 επιβαίνοντες αεροσκάφους που έπεσε σε κατοικημένη περιοχή στο Παλμ Μπιτς
55 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Αεροσκάφος συνετρίβη σε κατοικημένη περιοχή του Παλμ Μπιτς στη Φλόριντα, όπως ανακοίνωσε η Ομοσπονδιακή Διοίκηση Αεροπορίας (FAA). Οι εννέα επιβαίνοντες του Learjet 60 είναι νεκροί, σύμφωνα με τον υπουργό Μεταφορών, Σον Ντάφι. 

Η FAA και η Εθνική Επιτροπή Ασφάλειας Μεταφορών θα διερευνήσουν το δυστύχημα, ανέφερε η υπηρεσία, σύμφωνα με το CNN. Το δυστύχημα συνέβη κοντά στο Military Trail, μεταξύ της λεωφόρου Cresthaven και της 10th Avenue North, όπως ανέφερε σε ανακοίνωσή του το Γραφείο του Σερίφη της κομητείας Παλμ Μπιτς.

Το αεροσκάφος ήταν ένα Learjet 60 εκτελούσε πτήση προς τις Μπαχάμες από το Διεθνές Αεροδρόμιο Όστιν-Μπέργκστρομ, σύμφωνα με την FAA. Το αεροσκάφος αξίας 1,79 εκατ. ευρώ έκανε μια απότομη στροφή προς τα δεξιά πριν πέσει κατακόρυφα στο έδαφος, σύμφωνα με το BocaNewsNow. Το αεροσκάφος κατέβηκε 27.000 πόδια μέσα σε ένα λεπτό, λίγο πριν διακοπούν τα δεδομένα παρακολούθησης της πτήσης, σύμφωνα με το CNN.

Ο Τζιμ Ρέινολντς, εκπρόσωπος του αεροδρομίου Όστιν-Μπέργκστρομ, δήλωσε ότι επρόκειτο για ιδιωτικό αεροσκάφος.  «Πρόκειται σίγουρα για τραγωδία», είπε. Ανέφερε ότι ο αριθμός νηολογίου του Learjet  ήταν N722BD.

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