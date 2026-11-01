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Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο από την στιγμή της συντριβής: Ακαριαίος θάνατος για τους 9 επιβαίνοντες αεροσκάφους που έπεσε σε κατοικημένη περιοχή στο Παλμ Μπιτς
Σύμφωνα με τον υπουργό Μεταφορών, Σον Ντάφι, και οι εννέα επιβαίνοντες είναι νεκροί - Το Learjet 60 εκτελούσε πτήση προς τις Μπαχάμες από το Διεθνές Αεροδρόμιο Όστιν-Μπέργκστρομ
Η FAA και η Εθνική Επιτροπή Ασφάλειας Μεταφορών θα διερευνήσουν το δυστύχημα, ανέφερε η υπηρεσία, σύμφωνα με το CNN. Το δυστύχημα συνέβη κοντά στο Military Trail, μεταξύ της λεωφόρου Cresthaven και της 10th Avenue North, όπως ανέφερε σε ανακοίνωσή του το Γραφείο του Σερίφη της κομητείας Παλμ Μπιτς.
WATCH: Dashcam video captures the crash of a $2 million Learjet 60 (N722BD) in Palm Springs, Florida. https://t.co/8jmiOMG9ys— Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) November 1, 2026
Το αεροσκάφος ήταν ένα Learjet 60 εκτελούσε πτήση προς τις Μπαχάμες από το Διεθνές Αεροδρόμιο Όστιν-Μπέργκστρομ, σύμφωνα με την FAA. Το αεροσκάφος αξίας 1,79 εκατ. ευρώ έκανε μια απότομη στροφή προς τα δεξιά πριν πέσει κατακόρυφα στο έδαφος, σύμφωνα με το BocaNewsNow. Το αεροσκάφος κατέβηκε 27.000 πόδια μέσα σε ένα λεπτό, λίγο πριν διακοπούν τα δεδομένα παρακολούθησης της πτήσης, σύμφωνα με το CNN.
This is the moment a Learjet 60 slammed into the ground in Greenacres this afternoon, erupting into a fireball. Flight tracking shows it came from Austin, TX before a rapid descent near Military Trail. Local reports say it hit a mobile home area. Investigation ongoing. #PalmBeach #Aviation #PlaneCrash #Florida— Greg Madden (@GregMaddenUSMC) November 1, 2026
Ο Τζιμ Ρέινολντς, εκπρόσωπος του αεροδρομίου Όστιν-Μπέργκστρομ, δήλωσε ότι επρόκειτο για ιδιωτικό αεροσκάφος. «Πρόκειται σίγουρα για τραγωδία», είπε. Ανέφερε ότι ο αριθμός νηολογίου του Learjet ήταν N722BD.
Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες:
Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy Here's what we know: - At 12:50 PM ET, a Learjet 60 crashed in a neighborhood near Cresthaven, FL - All 9 people on board were killed - The aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas - The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the @NTSB's investigation Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost — @FAANews & @USDOT are closely monitoring this crash and will share updates as we learn more— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 1, 2026
🚨 JUST IN: MASSIVE emergency response after a business jet crashed into the ground in West Palm Beach, FL at roughly 32,000 feet per minute/363MPH with 9 people on board, fatalities confirmed This is devastating, pray for their souls and their families 💔 Dashcam footage caught it landing VERY close to traffic as well— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 1, 2026
@prolific369 i lived close by. https://t.co/6hEplICOWs— TonyReyes (@TonyRey26191767) November 1, 2026
BREAKING: Emergency crews rush to the scene of a plane crash in West Palm Beach, Florida, with reports indicating there are no survivors. The aircraft, believed to be a Bombardier Learjet 60, reportedly plunges toward the ground at an estimated 32,000 feet per minute. Social media video appears to capture the terrifying final moments. The cause of the crash remains unknown as authorities investigate. The private jet reportedly crashed just miles from Mar-a-Lago. Find out what is known about the nine people on board and the aircraft's flight path: https://t.co/FqyVTulTNi— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 1, 2026
Aircraft Incident. Military Trail between Cresthaven and 10th Avenue N closed to all traffic. Avoid the area. This will be an extended incident. https://t.co/lhl6yY1A0U— PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) November 1, 2026
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