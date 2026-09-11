Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον πέντε νεκροί και 67 τραυματίες από τη ρωσική επιδρομή σε εμπορικό κέντρο

Russia is deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, killing and injuring people. It is always very painful for me to compile these posts, if I'm honest. I think about the amount of pain and suffering that Russia is inflicting on us, of the cruelty and injustice of this war. I know the world is largely busy with other issues while Russia intensifies its attacks. We are very grateful to journalists and everyone who still follows and shares about these horrible war crimes. ▪️ A shopping mall in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, was struck. Four people were killed and at least 60 more were injured. Retail pavilions, a store, and vehicles are on fire. ▪️ In Dnipro, the Oleina plant owned by the U.S. corporation Bunge was damaged. Two people were killed and five more were injured. ▪️ In Kryvyi Rih, a building of Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, was damaged. ▪️ In Kyiv, a Russian drone struck a gas station, injuring four people. In the Obukhiv district, one woman was killed and another was injured. One person was also injured in the Fastiv district. ▪️ Russian guided aerial bombs struck Sumy. Eleven people were injured, including three children aged 8, 14, and 17. Russians carried out another strike on a shopping center in Sumy that had been closed following yesterday’s attack. ▪️ In Zaporizhzhia, a drone struck a residential building. ▪️ In Izmail, Odesa region, a Russian Shahed drone damaged residential buildings and a sports school. ▪️ A drone attack on Kherson injured three people. A woman was injured in the region.