Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον πέντε νεκροί και 67 τραυματίες από τη ρωσική επιδρομή σε εμπορικό κέντρο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία Ρωσία

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον πέντε νεκροί και 67 τραυματίες από τη ρωσική επιδρομή σε εμπορικό κέντρο

Το ρωσικό πλήγμα έγινε με μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος αναφέρουν νεότερες πληροφορίες

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον πέντε νεκροί και 67 τραυματίες από τη ρωσική επιδρομή σε εμπορικό κέντρο
11 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Τουλάχιστον πέντε άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και 67 τραυματίστηκαν σήμερα σε ρωσικό πλήγμα με μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος σε εμπορικό κέντρο στην πόλη Πάβλογκραντ, στην κεντροανατολική Ουκρανία, ανακοίνωσαν οι αρχές.

"Πριν από περίπου μία ώρα, οι Ρώσοι έπληξαν ένα εμπορικό κέντρο που βρίσκεται στο κέντρο του Πάβλογκραντ. Ήταν μέρα μεσημέρι, ενώ οι δρόμοι ήταν γεμάτοι κόσμο", δήλωσε ο υπουργός Εσωτερικών Ιβάν Βιγκίβσκι στο Telegram.

Ο περιφερειακός κυβερνήτης Ολεξάντρ Χάνζα ανακοίνωσε απόψε επικαιροποιημένο απολογισμό με πέντε νεκρούς και 67 τραυματίες, εκ των οποίων οκτώ παιδιά.


11 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Thema Insights

Το μέλλον της ψυχαγωγίας

Το μέλλον της ψυχαγωγίας

Παλιά, η ψυχαγωγία ήταν κάτι απλό. Ένα βιβλίο, μία ταινία, μια κούνια στην αυλή, φίλοι στη γειτονιά. Αυτές οι στιγμές μας έκαναν να νιώθουμε μαζί, να φτιάχνουμε εικόνες και μνήμες όλοι μαζί. Στο μέλλον θα δίνει την απάντηση στο ερώτημα «ποιος είμαι».

Back to School με πλάνο

Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για την επιστροφή στο σχολείο έχει ήδη ξεκινήσει — και μαζί της έρχεται εκείνη η γνώριμη, γλυκιά αναστάτωση της νέας αρχής.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
δειτε ολες τις ειδησεις

ΤΑ ΠΙΟ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Games

Cut The Rope

Cut The Rope

Northern Heights

Northern Heights

Candy Bubbles

Candy Bubbles

Billiards Classic

Billiards Classic

Sudoku

Sudoku

Free Kick Football

Free Kick Football

Bubble Tower

Bubble Tower

Find 500 Differences

Find 500 Differences

Pocket Champions

Pocket Champions

Solitaire Classic

Solitaire Classic

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ GAMES

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης