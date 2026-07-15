Ουκρανικά drones χτύπησαν 20 ρωσικά πλοία στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα, αντίποινα της Μόσχας σε λιμάνια της Οδησσού
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία Drones πετρελαιοφόρο Οδησσός Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν

Ουκρανικά drones χτύπησαν 20 ρωσικά πλοία στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα, αντίποινα της Μόσχας σε λιμάνια της Οδησσού

Στο Κίεβο η Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν για ενίσχυση της αμυντικής συνεργασίας

Ουκρανικά drones χτύπησαν 20 ρωσικά πλοία στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα, αντίποινα της Μόσχας σε λιμάνια της Οδησσού
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΟ
Ουκρανικά μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη έπληξαν στη διάρκεια της νύκτας 20 ρωσικά πλοία στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα, 17 από τα οποία ήταν πετρελαιοφόρα, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα ο διοικητής των δυνάμεων μη επανδρωμένων συστημάτων του Κιέβου.

Ο Ρόμπερτ Μπρόβντι δήλωσε μέσω του Telegram ότι στους στόχους περιλαμβάνονταν δύο δεξαμενόπλοια μεταφοράς αερίου και ένα ρυμουλκό.

Από την πλευρά τους, οι ένοπλες δυνάμεις της Ρωσίας συνέχισαν στη διάρκεια της νύκτας τις επιθέσεις σε ουκρανικά λιμάνια που διαχειρίζονται φορτία για τον ουκρανικό στρατό, πλήττοντας τέσσερα πλοία, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα το ρωσικό υπουργείο Άμυνας.

Σύμφωνα με την πηγή αυτή, επλήγησαν στόχοι στα λιμάνια της Οδησσού και του Τσορνομόρσκ στην ουκρανική περιφέρεια της Οδησσού με χρήση εκτοξευόμενων από τον αέρα τηλεκατευθυνόμενων όπλων ακριβείας και επιθετικών μη επανδρωμένων αεροσκαφών.



Επλήγησαν εγκαταστάσεις λιμενικών υποδομών που χρησιμοποιούνται για την εκφόρτωση καυσίμου και λιπαντικών καθώς και δεξαμενές αποθήκευσης καυσίμων, ανακοίνωσε το ρωσικό υπουργείο, προσθέτοντας στη δήλωσή του ότι τέσσερα πλοία με φορτία για τις ουκρανικές ένοπλες δυνάμεις επλήγησαν στα λιμάνια Τσορνομόρσκ και Ντνίπρο Μπουχ.

Στο μεταξύ, η πρόεδρος της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν έφθασε σήμερα στο Κίεβο και δήλωσε ότι θα ανακοινώσει νέες κινήσεις για την εμβάθυνση της ολοκληρωσης ευρωπαϊκών και ουκρανικών αμυντικών βιομηχανιών.

Κλείσιμο
«Θα ανακοινώσω νέες πρωτοβουλίες για την ολοκλήρωση των αμυντικών βιομηχανιών μας. Ώστε να μπορούμε να παράγουμε περισσότερα και ταχύτερα», έγραψε στο X κατά την άφιξή της.



Οι Financial Times αναφέρουν σε σημερινό δημοσίευμά τους ότι θα επιτραπεί στην Ουκρανία να δαπανήσει κεφάλαια από το δάνειο της ΕΕ για την άμυνά της για να αγοράσει κινεζικά εξαρτήματα μη επανδρωμένων αεροσκαφών.

Το Κίεβο πέτυχε την εξαίρεση μέρους της δόσης των 6 δισεκατομμυρίων ευρώ για να αγοράσει εξαρτήματα μη επανδρωμένων αεροσκαφών από την Κίνα, σύμφωνα με τους FT, οι οποίοι επικαλούνται πρόσωπα που γνωρίζουν την απόφαση.

Το Ρόιτερς σημειώνει πως δεν ήταν σε θέση να επιβεβαιώσει αμέσως την πληροφορία.
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΟ

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