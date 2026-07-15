Ουκρανικά drones χτύπησαν 20 ρωσικά πλοία στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα, αντίποινα της Μόσχας σε λιμάνια της Οδησσού

Spetses Mini Marathon:Γιατί χιλιάδες άνθρωποι ταξιδεύουν κάθε Οκτώβριο στις Σπέτσες για να τρέξουν μόλις 5 χιλιόμετρα;
Πως το 5άρι του Spetses Mini Marathon κατάφερε να γίνει κάτι περισσότερο από ένας αγώνας δρόμου.
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces released footage marking the ninth day of Operation "Molochka" with a striking tally and zero losses— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 15, 2026
The video compiles all 116 strikes from the campaign against Russia's shadow fleet into a single reel
📹 Madiar pic.twitter.com/CIkoBNIlIG
Von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv on Ukraine's Statehood Day—her 11th wartime visit— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 15, 2026
The European Commission President landed in the capital on 15 July, the day Ukraine marks its statehood on the anniversary of Kyivan Rus's baptism.
"It's a special moment. Ukraine has built a… pic.twitter.com/HG18y1nOJR