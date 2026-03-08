Μια συντονισμένη πρωτοβουλία ενημέρωσης και δράσης στο πεδίο που ενισχύει τη συνεργασία με την αγορά και στηρίζει τις θεσμικές πρωτοβουλίες
Βίντεο δείχνουν τεράστιες φλόγες κοντά σε δεξαμενές πετρελαίου στην Τεχεράνη
Η ίδια εγκατάσταση αποθήκευσης πετρελαίου είχε δεχθεί πλήγμα και τον Ιούνιο του 2025, κατά τη διάρκεια της σύγκρουσης που έγινε γνωστή ως «Πόλεμος των 12 Ημερών»
Βίντεο που κυκλοφόρησαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης καταγράφουν τη φωτιά να μαίνεται σε περιοχή κοντά στις εγκαταστάσεις αποθήκευσης πετρελαίου Shahran, στα βορειοδυτικά της ιρανικής πρωτεύουσας.
Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του ισραηλινού στρατού, πραγματοποιήθηκαν το Σάββατο το βράδυ πλήγματα σε εγκαταστάσεις αποθήκευσης καυσίμων στην Τεχεράνη.
🚨 NEW VIDEO: The Tehran oil depot is completely engulfed in flames — massive fireballs and thick smoke now dominating the skyline as the facility burns out of control. pic.twitter.com/2yZwKqoANT— Hans Herberg (@HANSFORNJ) March 8, 2026
🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Massive fires breaking out in Tehran after strikes on oil depots causes oil to FLOOD along the sewer system— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 8, 2026
The regime is furious. Their key infrastructure is now a target.
It gets worse EVERY HOUR for Iran. SURRENDER!pic.twitter.com/CrwMwjr6g3
💢 WATCH: Video shows a massive fire at the Aqdasiyeh oil depot in northeastern Tehran, near the end of Arash Highway in the Sohank area. The depot is a major fuel storage and distribution facility, and footage shows large explosions and towering flames rising above the complex… https://t.co/XDLAOvOrOl pic.twitter.com/f6Dte7TOAG— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 7, 2026
Apocalyptic scenes in Tehran following airstrike on Shahran oil depot. Burning oil ran downhill into storm drains, causing fire to spread throughout the city.#IranIsraelWar #IsraelIranWar— Inquisitive S (@InquisitiveS_) March 8, 2026
pic.twitter.com/rHgrDRP9JP
Huge fire and heavy smoke billows from Tehran's Aqdasieh fuel depot https://t.co/OLAQoSE6Ea pic.twitter.com/xjVoNyfqXD— Alma Angeles (@AlmaANET25) March 8, 2026
