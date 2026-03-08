Βίντεο δείχνουν τεράστιες φλόγες κοντά σε δεξαμενές πετρελαίου στην Τεχεράνη
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Τεχεράνη Πόλεμος στη Μέση Ανατολή Πετρελαϊκές εγκαταστάσεις

Η ίδια εγκατάσταση αποθήκευσης πετρελαίου είχε δεχθεί πλήγμα και τον Ιούνιο του 2025, κατά τη διάρκεια της σύγκρουσης που έγινε γνωστή ως «Πόλεμος των 12 Ημερών»

Μια τεράστια πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε κοντά σε εγκαταστάσεις αποθήκευσης καυσίμων στην Τεχεράνη, με τις φλόγες να υψώνονται ψηλά και πυκνά σύννεφα καπνού να καλύπτουν τον νυχτερινό ουρανό της πόλης.

Βίντεο που κυκλοφόρησαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης καταγράφουν τη φωτιά να μαίνεται σε περιοχή κοντά στις εγκαταστάσεις αποθήκευσης πετρελαίου Shahran, στα βορειοδυτικά της ιρανικής πρωτεύουσας.

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του ισραηλινού στρατού, πραγματοποιήθηκαν το Σάββατο το βράδυ πλήγματα σε εγκαταστάσεις αποθήκευσης καυσίμων στην Τεχεράνη.

Η ίδια εγκατάσταση αποθήκευσης πετρελαίου είχε δεχθεί πλήγμα και τον Ιούνιο του 2025, κατά τη διάρκεια της σύγκρουσης που έγινε γνωστή ως «Πόλεμος των 12 Ημερών».
