Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον 3 νεκροί και 16 τραυματίες σε βομβαρδισμούς της Ρωσίας στο Χάρκοβο

Τα πλήγματα έγιναν περί τα μεσάνυχτα.

1/3

First though a mini thread on the latest atrocity in #Kharkiv. It is an atrocity, a war crime, but the world does not seem to care. Has the UN even acknowledged the previous murder of civilians at Epicentre?



Here's the first video from the apartment block hit by #Russia. pic.twitter.com/D4JzMDQiNm