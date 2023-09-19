Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Το κέντρο του Χαρκόβου δέχεται επίθεση με ρωσικούς πυραύλους, λέει ο δήμαρχος της πόλης
Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία Χάρκοβο Ρωσία

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Το κέντρο του Χαρκόβου δέχεται επίθεση με ρωσικούς πυραύλους, λέει ο δήμαρχος της πόλης

«Το Χάρκοβο είναι ξανά στο στόχαστρο ρωσικών πυραύλων» έγραψε ο Ιχόρ Τερέχοφ στο Telegram

Collage_Maker-19-Sep-2023-01-34-AM-5711
Το κέντρο του Χαρκόβου, της δεύτερης σε μέγεθος πόλης της Ουκρανίας, έγινε στόχος ρωσικών πυραύλων απόψε, ανέφερε ο δήμαρχος Ιχόρ Τερέχοφ.

«Το Χάρκοβο είναι ξανά στο στόχαστρο ρωσικών πυραύλων» έγραψε ο δήμαρχος στην εφαρμογή Telegram. «Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, πολλές συνοικίες δέχονται επίθεση».

kharkiv_ihor


Πολλά κανάλια στο Telegram έκαναν λόγο για εκρήξεις στην πόλη.

Κλείσιμο




Το πρακτορείο Reuters δεν ήταν σε θέση να επαληθεύσεις αυτές τις πληροφορίες από ανεξάρτητες πηγές.




Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ



