Συρία: Επίθεση του ISIS σε εργαζόμενους πετρελαιοπηγής - Δέκα νεκροί

#Syria: In the first confirmed use of ATGM in years in the area, ISIS ambushed truck(s) carrying workers for the al-Taym oil field in #DeirEzzor, using at least two 9M111 Fagot-series ATGM. 10+ were killed with a few more injured.



Extremely uncommon we see these in the Badia. pic.twitter.com/CoJbxufcvE