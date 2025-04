Αποκλείστηκε στην πρεμιέρα του στο Monte Carlo Masters o Τζόκοβιτς - Ανοιχτός ο δρόμος προς τον τελικό για τον Τσιτσιπά

The moment Tabilo secured his second win over Novak Djokovic 🙌 #RolexMonteCarloMasters https://t.co/Si8sKNnAzT pic.twitter.com/kogc8QEbYg

Upset secured 🔒



Alejandro Tabilo defeats Djokovic for the second time in a row with a 6-3 6-4 victory at the #RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/gWV7NdpYbg