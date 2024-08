Βαθμολογία UEFA: Στη 14η θέση η Ελλάδα, σε απόσταση... βολής Δανία και Σκωτία

🇬🇷 Greece opened season with impressive 6-0-0, adding +1.500 by winning first six matches.



- But tonight only one draw and one defeat for PAOK and AEK Athens, so they are now at 6-1-1.



🇩🇰 Denmark and 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland could use that by putting additional pressure on them this week. pic.twitter.com/KJbKOqWHwH