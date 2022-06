Νότια Αφρική: Ματς παρωδία με σκορ 59-1 και 41 αυτογκόλ - Αποβλήθηκαν δια παντός 4 ομάδες

SAFA Mopani Region suspend Matiyasi FC head coach Kaizer Hlungwane & Nsami Mighty Birds FC coach Kulani Thwala from football activities for 8 years. Matiyisi FC is banned permenatly.



Mighty Birds 1-59 Matiyasi



-The match was fixed

-41 goals were own goals#SAFARegionalLeague pic.twitter.com/xHZEMPyt7Z