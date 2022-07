Δένδιας από Βρυξέλλες: Ικανοποίηση για την 1η Διακυβερνητική με Αλβανία και Βόρεια Μακεδονία

Brussels l FM @NikosDendias is attending the #EU #FAC meeting



Topics on the agenda:

🔹exchange of views on #Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine w/ the participation via VTC of 🇺🇦 FM @DmytroKuleba

🔹🇪🇺-#LatinAmerica and the #Caribbean relations

🔹Digital Diplomacy

🔹Current Affairs pic.twitter.com/V2M0Ha6l2d