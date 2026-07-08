Emmy 2026: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες, σαρώνει η σειρά «The Pitt», διεκδικώντας 25 βραβεία
Emmy 2026: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες, σαρώνει η σειρά «The Pitt», διεκδικώντας 25 βραβεία
Το «Hacks» σημείωσε ρεκόρ ως η κωμική σειρά με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες
Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Emmy 2026 ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα, Τετάρτη 8 Ιουλίου. Την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων ανέλαβαν οι Λίζα Κολόν-Ζάγιας (The Bear) και Τζεφ Χίλερ (Somebody Somewhere) που είχαν βραβευτεί πέρυσι με Emmy.
Το «Hacks» σημείωσε ρεκόρ ως η κωμική σειρά με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες. Συγκεκριμένα, απέσπασε 24 υποψηφιότητες. Το ρεκόρ μέχρι σήμερα μοιράζονταν το «The Studio» και το «The Bear», με 23 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα το 2025 και το 2024 αντίστοιχα. Την κούρσα ωστόσο οδηγεί η δραματική σειρά «The Pitt», η οποία προηγείται με 25 υποψηφιότητες.
Μεταξύ των υποψηφίων είναι η Ζεντάγια, η Λίζα Κούντροου και ο Ρομπ Ράινερ, που δολοφονήθηκε τον περασμένο Δεκέμβριο, για την guest εμφάνισή του στο «The Bear».
Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά
Το «Hacks» σημείωσε ρεκόρ ως η κωμική σειρά με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες. Συγκεκριμένα, απέσπασε 24 υποψηφιότητες. Το ρεκόρ μέχρι σήμερα μοιράζονταν το «The Studio» και το «The Bear», με 23 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα το 2025 και το 2024 αντίστοιχα. Την κούρσα ωστόσο οδηγεί η δραματική σειρά «The Pitt», η οποία προηγείται με 25 υποψηφιότητες.
Μεταξύ των υποψηφίων είναι η Ζεντάγια, η Λίζα Κούντροου και ο Ρομπ Ράινερ, που δολοφονήθηκε τον περασμένο Δεκέμβριο, για την guest εμφάνισή του στο «The Bear».
Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά
Δείτε αναλυτικά τους υποψήφιους για τα φετινά Emmy:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man
Steve Carell – Rooster
Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
Jean Smart – Hacks
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά
Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Καλύτερος Guest Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά
Michael J. Fox – Shrinking
Brett Goldstein – Shrinking
Hamish Linklater – Widow’s Bay
Christopher McDonald – Hacks
Rob Reiner – The Bear
Connor Storrie – Saturday Night Live
Καλύτερη Guest Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά
Leslie Bibb – Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear
Betty Gilpin – Widow’s Bay
Cherry Jones – Hacks
Laurie Metcalf – Hacks
Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
Lauren Weedman – Hacks
Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
Gerran Howell – The Pitt
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey – Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Karolina Wydra – Pluribus
Καλύτερος Guest Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά
Colman Domingo – Euphoria
Ernest Harden Jr. – The Pitt
Jeff Hiller – Pluribus
Jeff Kober – The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford – The Diplomat
Καλύτερη Guest Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά
Brittany Allen – The Pitt
Tap Anderson – The Pitt
Tina Ivlev – The Pitt
Miriam Shor – Pluribus
Merritt Wever – The Gilded Age
Shailene Woodley – Paradise
Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά ή Ανθολογική Σειρά
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Riz Ahmed – Bait
Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac – Beef
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan – Beef
Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Jason Bateman – DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd – Half Man
David Harbour – DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins – DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton – Beef
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Linda Cardellini – DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
David Harbour – DTF St. Louis
Joy Sunday – DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung – Beef
Constance Zimmer – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Καλύτερο Structured Reality Πρόγραμμα
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Καλύτερο Unstructured Reality Πρόγραμμα
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Summer House
Welcome to Wrexham
Καλύτερο Reality Διαγωνιστικό Πρόγραμμα
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Καλύτερο Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Καλύτερος Παρουσιαστής Reality ή Reality Διαγωνιστικού Προγράμματος
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Alan Cumming – The Traitors
Kristen Kish – Top Chef
Ariana Madix – Love Island USA
Jeff Probst – Survivor
Καλύτερος Παρουσιαστής Game Show
Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings – Jeopardy!
Colin Jost – Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Jimmy Kimmel – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Martin Short – Match Game
Καλύτερο Πρόγραμμα Animation
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Smiling Friends
South Park
Star Wars: Visions
Καλύτερη Variety Σειρά
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Καλύτερο Variety Special — Ζωντανή Μετάδοση
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
83rd Annual Golden Globes
68th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
78th Annual Tony Awards
Καλύτερο Variety Special — Μαγνητοσκοπημένο
Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…
The Muppet Show
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ ή Nonfiction Special
John Candy: I Like Me
Marty, Life Is Short
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
Ocean with David Attenborough
Καλύτερη Σειρά Ντοκιμαντέρ ή Nonfiction Σειρά
The American Revolution
Mr. Scorsese
Rafa
Sean Combs: The Reckoning
The Yogurt Shop Murders
Καλύτερη Παρουσιαζόμενη Nonfiction Σειρά ή Special
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers
The Pulse: Give the Man a Prize
Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy
Tucci in Italy
Steve Carell – Rooster
Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
Jean Smart – Hacks
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά
Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Καλύτερος Guest Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά
Michael J. Fox – Shrinking
Brett Goldstein – Shrinking
Hamish Linklater – Widow’s Bay
Christopher McDonald – Hacks
Rob Reiner – The Bear
Connor Storrie – Saturday Night Live
Καλύτερη Guest Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά
Leslie Bibb – Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear
Betty Gilpin – Widow’s Bay
Cherry Jones – Hacks
Laurie Metcalf – Hacks
Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
Lauren Weedman – Hacks
Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
Gerran Howell – The Pitt
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey – Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Karolina Wydra – Pluribus
Καλύτερος Guest Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά
Colman Domingo – Euphoria
Ernest Harden Jr. – The Pitt
Jeff Hiller – Pluribus
Jeff Kober – The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford – The Diplomat
Καλύτερη Guest Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά
Brittany Allen – The Pitt
Tap Anderson – The Pitt
Tina Ivlev – The Pitt
Miriam Shor – Pluribus
Merritt Wever – The Gilded Age
Shailene Woodley – Paradise
Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά ή Ανθολογική Σειρά
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Riz Ahmed – Bait
Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac – Beef
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan – Beef
Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Jason Bateman – DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd – Half Man
David Harbour – DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins – DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton – Beef
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Linda Cardellini – DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
David Harbour – DTF St. Louis
Joy Sunday – DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung – Beef
Constance Zimmer – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Καλύτερο Structured Reality Πρόγραμμα
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Καλύτερο Unstructured Reality Πρόγραμμα
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Summer House
Welcome to Wrexham
Καλύτερο Reality Διαγωνιστικό Πρόγραμμα
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Καλύτερο Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Καλύτερος Παρουσιαστής Reality ή Reality Διαγωνιστικού Προγράμματος
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Alan Cumming – The Traitors
Kristen Kish – Top Chef
Ariana Madix – Love Island USA
Jeff Probst – Survivor
Καλύτερος Παρουσιαστής Game Show
Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings – Jeopardy!
Colin Jost – Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Jimmy Kimmel – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Martin Short – Match Game
Καλύτερο Πρόγραμμα Animation
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Smiling Friends
South Park
Star Wars: Visions
Καλύτερη Variety Σειρά
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Καλύτερο Variety Special — Ζωντανή Μετάδοση
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
83rd Annual Golden Globes
68th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
78th Annual Tony Awards
Καλύτερο Variety Special — Μαγνητοσκοπημένο
Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…
The Muppet Show
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ ή Nonfiction Special
John Candy: I Like Me
Marty, Life Is Short
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
Ocean with David Attenborough
Καλύτερη Σειρά Ντοκιμαντέρ ή Nonfiction Σειρά
The American Revolution
Mr. Scorsese
Rafa
Sean Combs: The Reckoning
The Yogurt Shop Murders
Καλύτερη Παρουσιαζόμενη Nonfiction Σειρά ή Special
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers
The Pulse: Give the Man a Prize
Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy
Tucci in Italy
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