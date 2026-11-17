These are scenes from Romford, in east London, tonight. You could mistake this for a street fight in some other part of the world. You would be fooling yourself. This happened in the heart of British capital. The men fighting are supporters of the @albd1971 , the party that ruled Bangladesh with an iron fist for over 15 years and whose activities are now banned there. Its leader, Sheikh Hasina, fled the country on 5 August 2024 in the face of a mass uprising, the Monsoon Revolution, led by young students. One of those student leaders, @NahidIslam_24 , arrived in the UK a few days ago to meet supporters and members of his new party, the @NCP_bd25. The Awami League has not forgiven him. Its supporters gathered outside the airport when he landed. They turned up at Cambridge University, where he was a guest speaker at an event. And tonight, this is what we are seeing in Romford. This is unacceptable — violence and vandalism of this kind have no place in any civilised society. A party banned from political activity at home is now exporting its thuggery to the streets of Britain. The @metpoliceuk must investigate, identify those involved and hold them fully to account. 🎥 https://t.co/ZFTGx28TkI