Με λύσεις που προσαρμόζονται στις ανάγκες κάθε κατοικίας, η προστασία του σπιτιού γίνεται πιο ευέλικτη, πιο ολοκληρωμένη και πιο απλή με τα προγράμματα ασφάλισης κατοικίας της Eurolife FFH.
Βίντεο: Άγρια συμπλοκή με ρόπαλα μεταξύ υποστηρικτών αντίπαλων κομμάτων από το Μπανγκλαντές στο Λονδίνο, τουλάχιστον έξι τραυματίες
Οι εμπλεκόμενοι αντάλλαξαν χτυπήματα με ρόπαλα, μπουκάλια και άλλα αντικείμενα, ενώ η αστυνομία επενέβη για να αποκαταστήσει την τάξη
Το επεισόδιο ξέσπασε το βράδυ της Δευτέρας 16 Νοεμβρίου, έξω από τον χώρο εκδηλώσεων Mayfair Venue, στο Ρόμφορντ του Λονδίνου. Αφορμή ήταν εκδήλωση υποδοχής προς τιμήν του Ναχίντ Ισλάμ, επικεφαλής του Εθνικού Κόμματος Πολιτών (National Citizen Party – NCP), ο οποίος πραγματοποιεί επίσκεψη στη Βρετανία.
Σύμφωνα με τις πληροφορίες, οι συγκρούσεις σημειώθηκαν μεταξύ υποστηρικτών του NCP και μελών ή υποστηρικτών της Αουάμι Λιγκ, του κόμματος της πρώην πρωθυπουργού του Μπανγκλαντές Σεΐχ Χασίνα, του οποίου η πολιτική δραστηριότητα έχει ανασταλεί στη χώρα.
🇧🇩 VIOLENT CLASHES BETWEEN RIVAL BANGLADESHI POLITICAL GROUPS IN EAST LONDON At least six people were injured after violence erupted outside a political reception in Romford, east London, last night. The clashes broke out outside the Mayfair Venue, where Nahid Islam, a prominent leader of Bangladesh’s 2024 student uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina’s regime, was attending an event. Supporters of his National Citizen Party (NCP) clashed with supporters of Hasina’s Awami League, with footage showing men fighting in the streets, some armed with sticks, and throwing projectiles. Nahid Islam accused Awami League activists of attacking Bangladeshi expatriates and university students attending the reception. He condemned the violence and called on the British authorities to investigate. The London Ambulance Service confirmed that six people were treated at the scene, with one taken to hospital. Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh for India in August 2024 following a mass uprising against her 15-year rule.— 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) November 17, 2026
Βίντεο που κυκλοφόρησαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης δείχνουν ομάδες ανδρών να κυνηγούν η μία την άλλη, να ανταλλάσσουν χτυπήματα με ξύλα και να πετούν μπουκάλια και αυγά. Η ένταση μεταφέρθηκε στους γύρω δρόμους, με κατοίκους να παρακολουθούν τα επεισόδια από τα παράθυρα των σπιτιών τους.
Σύμφωνα με μαρτυρίες, οι συμπλοκές κράτησαν περίπου 20 λεπτά. Η αστυνομία επενέβη για να αποκαταστήσει την τάξη, ενώ αναφέρθηκε ότι χρειάστηκε να χρησιμοποιήσει γκλομπ για να διαλύσει τις συγκεντρωμένες ομάδες.
Η Υπηρεσία Ασθενοφόρων του Λονδίνου επιβεβαίωσε ότι δέχθηκε κλήση στις 22:12 για επεισόδιο στην περιοχή Chadwell Heath. Διασώστες εξέτασαν έξι τραυματίες στο σημείο και μετέφεραν έναν από αυτούς σε κοντινό νοσοκομείο. Σύμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα, ορισμένοι από τους τραυματίες έφεραν τραύματα στο κεφάλι και από αιχμηρά αντικείμενα.
🚨JUST IN: Clashes between Bangladeshi political supporters erupt in London, leaving at least four injured. • Supporters of Bangladesh’s Awami League and National Citizen Party (NCP) clashed in London on Monday, 16 November. • The violence followed a reception organised for NCP Convener and opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam, who is visiting the UK. • Eyewitnesses and organisers said Awami League supporters gathered outside the venue and threw eggs and water bottles at guests arriving for the event. • Tensions escalated after the reception, with both groups chasing each other before fighting broke out for around 20 minutes. At least four people were injured and taken to hospital. • The incident came days after alleged attempts by Awami League supporters to confront Nahid Islam during a visit to the University of Cambridge. https://t.co/m7w5obNAmJ— The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) November 17, 2026
Η Μητροπολιτική Αστυνομία του Λονδίνου ανέφερε ότι περίπου 50 άνδρες συμμετείχαν στα επεισόδια, χωρίς να έχουν αναφερθεί συλλήψεις μέχρι την ώρα της σχετικής ενημέρωσης.
Μετά τα επεισόδια, ο Ναχίντ Ισλάμ κατηγόρησε υποστηρικτές της Αουάμι Λιγκ ότι επιτέθηκαν σε Μπανγκλαντεσιανούς κατοίκους του εξωτερικού και φοιτητές που είχαν παρακολουθήσει την εκδήλωση. Ζήτησε, παράλληλα, από τις βρετανικές Αρχές να διεξαγάγουν άμεση και αμερόληπτη έρευνα.
These are scenes from Romford, in east London, tonight. You could mistake this for a street fight in some other part of the world. You would be fooling yourself. This happened in the heart of British capital. The men fighting are supporters of the @albd1971 , the party that ruled Bangladesh with an iron fist for over 15 years and whose activities are now banned there. Its leader, Sheikh Hasina, fled the country on 5 August 2024 in the face of a mass uprising, the Monsoon Revolution, led by young students. One of those student leaders, @NahidIslam_24 , arrived in the UK a few days ago to meet supporters and members of his new party, the @NCP_bd25. The Awami League has not forgiven him. Its supporters gathered outside the airport when he landed. They turned up at Cambridge University, where he was a guest speaker at an event. And tonight, this is what we are seeing in Romford. This is unacceptable — violence and vandalism of this kind have no place in any civilised society. A party banned from political activity at home is now exporting its thuggery to the streets of Britain. The @metpoliceuk must investigate, identify those involved and hold them fully to account. 🎥 https://t.co/ZFTGx28TkI— Sami (@ZulkarnainSaer) November 16, 2026
🇧🇩 Clashes Erupt Between Awami League, NCP Supporters In London Violence broke out outside the Mayfair Venue in Romford on Monday night, following a reception for Bangladesh's NCP leader Nahid Islam. Five people were reportedly injured and taken to King's College Hospital. Nahid has called for an impartial UK investigation, accusing Awami League supporters of attacking attendees. 📹 Social Media— RT_India (@RT_India_news) November 17, 2026
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