Ο στρατός του Κουβέιτ «αναχαιτίζει εχθρικά εναέρια μέσα»

Spetses Mini Marathon:Γιατί χιλιάδες άνθρωποι ταξιδεύουν κάθε Οκτώβριο στις Σπέτσες για να τρέξουν μόλις 5 χιλιόμετρα;
Πως το 5άρι του Spetses Mini Marathon κατάφερε να γίνει κάτι περισσότερο από ένας αγώνας δρόμου.
Στο Ιράν, το πρακτορείο Fars μετέδωσε ότι ακούστηκαν εκρήξεις «άγνωστης αιτιολογίας» στο νησί Κεσμ. Σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο Tasnim, ένα αμερικανικό βλήμα εξερράγη κοντά σε μια ηλεκτρική εγκατάσταση στο νησί Κις.
According to reports, an Iranian strike hit an area in Kuwait near the Iraqi border. Footage from the scene shows columns of smoke rising after the Kuwaiti military announced that its air defense systems were engaging hostile aerial targets. https://t.co/zoCcUeRpSX pic.twitter.com/AmjMfJtFKL— DDF NEWS (@ddfmarketing1) July 14, 2026
Kuwait Air Defenses Engage Hostile Aerial Targets Over its Airspace ......— Indians in Kuwait (IndiansinKuwait.com) (@IIKNews) July 14, 2026
Read more at: https://t.co/wIIGMcSwLk
Ministry of Defense says explosion sounds are from interception operations; public urged to follow official safety instructions pic.twitter.com/FNKafZBHGA