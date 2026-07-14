Ο στρατός του Κουβέιτ «αναχαιτίζει εχθρικά εναέρια μέσα»
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Κουβέιτ Στενά του Ορμούζ επιθέσεις Εναέριος χώρος Ιράν Κόλπος

Ο στρατός του Κουβέιτ «αναχαιτίζει εχθρικά εναέρια μέσα»

Εκρήξεις στα νησιά Κεσμ και Κις του Ιράν - Το γενικό επιτελείο του Κουβέιτ καλεί τους κατοίκους «να τηρούν τις οδηγίες ασφαλείας των Αρχών»

Ο στρατός του Κουβέιτ «αναχαιτίζει εχθρικά εναέρια μέσα»
Το Κουβέιτ ανακοίνωσε σήμερα ότι δέχεται επιθέσεις στον εναέριο χώρο του, την ώρα που το Ιράν ενέτεινε τα πλήγματά του στην περιοχή του Κόλπου, με φόντο την αυξανόμενη ένταση στα Στενά του Ορμούζ.

«Οι ένοπλες δυνάμεις αναχαιτίζουν αυτήν την ώρα εχθρικά εναέρια μέσα, εντός του κουβεϊτιανού εναέριου χώρου» ανέφερε το γενικό επιτελείο, καλώντας τους κατοίκους «να τηρούν τις οδηγίες ασφαλείας που εκδίδουν οι Αρχές».

Στο Ιράν, το πρακτορείο Fars μετέδωσε ότι ακούστηκαν εκρήξεις «άγνωστης αιτιολογίας» στο νησί Κεσμ. Σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο Tasnim, ένα αμερικανικό βλήμα εξερράγη κοντά σε μια ηλεκτρική εγκατάσταση στο νησί Κις.

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