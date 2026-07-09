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Κλειστός ο διάδρομος του αεροδρομίου της Ζακύνθου μετά την αναγκαστική προσγείωση του F-16

Εξερράγη το ηφαίστειο Κανλαόν στις Φιλιππίνες - Σε ύψος ως και τρία χιλιόμετρα από τον κρατήρα έφτασε το νέφος της τέφρας
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Ηφαίστειο Φιλιππίνες Τέφρα Έκρηξη Έκρηξη ηφαιστείου

Εξερράγη το ηφαίστειο Κανλαόν στις Φιλιππίνες - Σε ύψος ως και τρία χιλιόμετρα από τον κρατήρα έφτασε το νέφος της τέφρας

Η έκρηξη, που σημειώθηκε νωρίς τοι πρωί της Πέμπτης, είχε διάρκεια τριών λεπτών - Οι στάχτες κάλυψαν γειτονικές περιοχές

Εξερράγη το ηφαίστειο Κανλαόν στις Φιλιππίνες - Σε ύψος ως και τρία χιλιόμετρα από τον κρατήρα έφτασε το νέφος της τέφρας
Έντονη ανησυχία προκλήθηκε το πρωί της Πέμπτης στις Φιλιππίνες, μετά την έκρηξη του ηφαιστείου Κανλαόν στο νησί Νέγκρος, η οποία προκάλεσε εκτεταμένη πτώση ηφαιστειακής στάχτης σε κοντινές περιοχές.

Η έκρηξη, η οποία χαρακτηρίστηκε ως «μέτριας έντασης» από το Ινστιτούτο Ηφαιστειολογίας και Σεισμολογίας της χώρας (PHIVOLCS), σημειώθηκε στις 7:30 π.μ. και διήρκεσε περίπου τρία λεπτά. Το ηφαίστειο εκτόξευσε ένα σκούρο γκρίζο νέφος που έφτασε σε ύψος δύο έως τριών χιλιομέτρων πάνω από τον κρατήρα.



Σύμφωνα με το PHIVOLCS, ο σταθμός παρατήρησης Upper Pantao κατέγραψε επίσης πυροκλαστικά ρεύματα που κατήλθαν στις νοτιοανατολικές πλαγιές του ηφαιστείου, σε απόσταση έως και ενός χιλιομέτρου από την κορυφή.



Στάχτη και στο γειτονικό νησί Σεμπού

Το σύννεφο στάχτης παρασύρθηκε από τους ανέμους προς τα ανατολικά, καλύπτοντας περιοχές όπως οι πόλεις Κανλαόν και Σαν Κάρλος. Μάλιστα, στη Σαν Κάρλος η στάχτη κάλυψε οχήματα και καλλιέργειες, ενώ στην Κανλαόν αναφέρθηκαν και πτώσεις πετρωμάτων.

Κλείσιμο


Η ηφαιστειακή τέφρα έφτασε μέχρι το γειτονικό νησί Σεμπού, αναγκάζοντας πολλές τοπικές αρχές να αναστείλουν τη λειτουργία των σχολείων για την ημέρα. Η κυβερνήτης του νησιού έδωσε εντολή στο γραφείο διαχείρισης καταστροφών να παρακολουθεί στενά την κατάσταση, ενώ έθεσε σε κατάσταση αυξημένης ετοιμότητας όλα τα δημόσια νοσοκομεία της επαρχίας.

Thema Insights

Καλοκαίρι στη Striggla με απολαυστικούς value for money μεζέδες που μένουν αξέχαστοι -Το νέο έξυπνο μενού

Εντυπώσεις από το νέο καλοκαιρινό μενού του σεφ Θωμά Μάτσα στη Striggla, τη δημοφιλή γαστροταβέρνα των βορείων προαστίων, που συνδυάζει αυτή τη σεζόν νοστιμιά, πρωτοτυπία και καλές τιμές για όλους.

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