Εξερράγη το ηφαίστειο Κανλαόν στις Φιλιππίνες - Σε ύψος ως και τρία χιλιόμετρα από τον κρατήρα έφτασε το νέφος της τέφρας

Πανελλαδικές 2026: Τι πρέπει να προσέξουν οι υποψήφιοι στο μηχανογραφικό – Γιατί οι βαθμοί δεν καθορίζουν το μέλλον
Θεόδωρος Καλαϊτζίδης, μαθηματικός, πρόεδρος του ομίλου φροντιστηρίων Διακρότημα: «Οι βαθμοί είναι το εισιτήριο, όχι ο προορισμός»
Today, a major eruption at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island, Philippines. An ash plume rose 2–3 km (1.2–1.9 miles) above the crater, causing ashfall in nearby areas. Alert Level 2 remains in effect. pic.twitter.com/8XUqLTtRbn— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 9, 2026
LOOK: A moderately explosive eruption at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano occurred at 07:33 AM today (09 July 2026) and lasted three (3 minutes) based on the seismic and infrasound records. This event generated a dark gray eruption plume that rose 2-3 kilometers above the… pic.twitter.com/9xkmNsqFMc— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 9, 2026
Huge eruption of the Kanlaon volcano in Negros Island Region, Philippines 🇵🇭 (09.07.2026)— Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) July 9, 2026
Ash from the volcano is estimated to reach about 2-3 km into the sky. pic.twitter.com/fyGT7mc30i
El volcán Canlaón entra en erupción y eleva la alerta en Filipinas— Jhannely González | Periodista (@gazareportes_ve) July 9, 2026
La mañana de este jueves 9 de julio de 2026, el volcán Canlaón registró una erupción de tres minutos que generó una columna de ceniza de hasta 3 kilómetros de altura. El material expulsado ya cubre plantas y… pic.twitter.com/zPqBl67Ouu