Βραβεία Νόμπελ: Για την ανακάλυψη του microRNA το φετινό νόμπελ Ιατρικής
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Νόμπελ Ιατρικής Νόμπελ mRNA

Βραβεία Νόμπελ: Για την ανακάλυψη του microRNA το φετινό νόμπελ Ιατρικής

Απονεμήθηκε στους Αμερικανούς επιστήμονες Victor Ambros και Gary Ruvkun

nobel_iatriki
UPD: 22 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Στους Αμερικανούς επιστήμονες Victor Ambros και Gary Ruvkun απονεμήθηκε το μεσημέρι της Δευτέρας το φετινό Νόμπελ Ιατρικής.

Σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της επιτροπής που απένειμε το Νόμπελ, το βραβείο δίνεται για την ανακάλυψη του microRNA και τον ρόλο του στη γονιδιακή ρύθμιση

Στην ανακοίνωσή της η επιτροπή κάνει λόγο για μια «ρηξικέλευθη ανακάλυψη», η οποία «αποκάλυψε μια εντελώς νέα διάσταση στην ρύθμιση των γονιδίων».

Κλείσιμο

Οι δύο επιστήμονες ανακάλυψαν έναν ρυθμιστικό μηχανισμό που χρησιμοποιείται στα κύτταρα για τον έλεγχο της γονιδιακής δραστηριότητας.

Η γενετική πληροφορία ρέει από το DNA στο αγγελιοφόρο RNA (mRNA), μέσω μιας διαδικασίας που ονομάζεται μεταγραφή, και στη συνέχεια στον κυτταρικό μηχανισμό για την παραγωγή πρωτεϊνών. Εκεί, τα mRNA μεταφράζονται έτσι ώστε οι πρωτεΐνες να παράγονται σύμφωνα με τις γενετικές οδηγίες που είναι αποθηκευμένες στο DNA. Από τα μέσα του 20ού αιώνα, αρκετές από τις πιο θεμελιώδεις επιστημονικές ανακαλύψεις έχουν εξηγήσει πώς λειτουργούν αυτές οι διαδικασίες.



Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Ο Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης κατέθεσε δύο αγωγές για την υπόθεση με την αδερφή του - «Όλα εδώ πληρώνονται»

Τα πηγαδάκια και η ξαφνική αδιαθεσία της Δόμνας Μιχαηλίδου στον Αγιασμό της Βουλής - Δείτε φωτογραφίες

Πρόστιμο στο Nammos 3,1 εκατ. ευρώ για φοροδιαφυγή - Τι ανακάλυψαν οι ελεγκτές της ΑΑΔΕ
UPD: 22 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Thema Insights

Το μεγαλύτερο Vegan Burger στον κόσμο είναι ελληνικό

Το μεγαλύτερο Vegan Burger στον κόσμο είναι ελληνικό

Απέσπασε GUINNESS WORLD RECORD και φέρει την υπογραφή της Unilever Food Solutions, που απέδειξε ότι τίποτα δεν είναι ακατόρθωτο, αλλά και ότι ο κόσμος έχει ανάγκη από περισσότερη ανθρωπιά, ενσυναίσθηση και όραμα. 

Αυξήθηκε η ψηφιακή ωριμότητα των ΜμΕ επιχειρήσεων στην Ελλάδα

Σύμφωνα με την έρευνα COSMOTE - ΕLTRUN 2024 καταγράφεται συνεχής πρόοδος στις επιχειρήσεις με 1-50 εργαζόμενους, την ραχοκοκαλιά της εθνικής οικονομίας, ενώ υπάρχουν περιθώρια βελτίωσης.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Games

Cut The Rope

Cut The Rope

Northern Heights

Northern Heights

Candy Bubbles

Candy Bubbles

Billiards Classic

Billiards Classic

Sudoku

Sudoku

Free Kick Football

Free Kick Football

Bubble Tower

Bubble Tower

Find 500 Differences

Find 500 Differences

Pocket Champions

Pocket Champions

Solitaire Classic

Solitaire Classic

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ GAMES

Best Of Network

Δείτε Επίσης