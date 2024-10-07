Βραβεία Νόμπελ: Για την ανακάλυψη του microRNA το φετινό νόμπελ Ιατρικής

Απέσπασε GUINNESS WORLD RECORD και φέρει την υπογραφή της Unilever Food Solutions, που απέδειξε ότι τίποτα δεν είναι ακατόρθωτο, αλλά και ότι ο κόσμος έχει ανάγκη από περισσότερη ανθρωπιά, ενσυναίσθηση και όραμα.
BREAKING NEWS— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2024
The 2024 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation. pic.twitter.com/rg3iuN6pgY
The 2024 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine focuses on the discovery of a vital regulatory mechanism used in cells to control gene activity. Genetic information flows from DNA to messenger RNA (mRNA), via a process called transcription, and then on to the cellular machinery… pic.twitter.com/dZ61x0clw9— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2024