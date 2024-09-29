Λίβανος: Νέα επίθεση του Ισραήλ στα νότια προάστια της Βηρυτού - Για «χτύπημα ακριβείας» μιλούν οι IDF
Λίβανος Βηρυτός Ισραήλ Επιδρομή βομβαρδισμός

Λίβανος: Νέα επίθεση του Ισραήλ στα νότια προάστια της Βηρυτού - Για «χτύπημα ακριβείας» μιλούν οι IDF

Το κυριακάτικο χτύπημα έγινε στην ίδια γειτονιά που βρισκόταν ο Χασάν Νασράλα την Παρασκευή

beirut_attack2
Νέα αεροπορική επιδρομή πραγματοποίησε το μεσημέρι της Κυριακής ο ισραηλινός στρατός στα νότια προάστια της Βηρυτού, εκεί δηλαδή που «χτύπησαν» και την Παρασκευή με συνέπεια να χάσει τη ζωή του ο ηγέτης της Χεζμπολά, Χασάν Νασράλα. 

Στην αρχική τους ενημέρωση, οι IDF κάνουν λόγο για «χτύπημα ακριβείας» στη γειτονιά Νταχίγια, χωρίς να δίνουν για την ώρα άλλες λεπτομέρειες. 



Στο μεταξύ, εκρήξεις ακούστηκαν το μεσημέρι της Κυριακής και στην περιοχή της Δαμασκού, σύμφωνα με τα συριακά κρατικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, χωρίς να δίνονται λεπτομέρειες σχετικά με την αιτία των εκρήξεων κοντά στη συριακή πρωτεύουσα.


