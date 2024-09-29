Νύχτα τρόμου με εμπρησμούς σε σπίτια στην Έσση της Γερμανίας - Συνελήφθη Σύρος με ματσέτα
Γερμανία Φωτιές Εμπρησμός Σπίτια Μαχαίρι τραυματίες

Νύχτα τρόμου με εμπρησμούς σε σπίτια στην Έσση της Γερμανίας - Συνελήφθη Σύρος με ματσέτα

Δύο παιδιά νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση - Σχεδόν ταυτόχρονα ξεκίνησαν οι φωτιές στα σπίτια - Λίγο αργότερα, ο 41χρονος Σύρος έπεσε με βανάκι πάνω σε καταστήματα και άρχισε να απειλεί κόσμο

syrian_essen
Νύχτα τρόμου στην Έσση της κεντρικής Γερμανίας το Σάββατο, καθώς 31 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν από φωτιές που ξέσπασαν σχεδόν ταυτόχρονα σε δύο σπίτια, μεταξύ τους και δύο παιδιά τα οποία νοσηλεύονται σε σοβαρή κατάσταση.

Λίγη ώρα μετά τις φωτιές, ένας 41χρονος Σύρος φέρεται να έπεσε με το βανάκι που οδηγούσε πάνω σε καταστήματα στην ίδια περιοχή και στη συνέχεια, κρατώντας ματσέτα, άρχισε να απειλεί κόσμο.



Τελικά, πολίτες κατάφεραν να τον ακινητοποιήσουν μέχρι να φτάσουν οι αστυνομικές δυνάμεις και να τον συλλάβουν. Ο συλληφθείς θεωρείται ύποπτος για τις φωτιές που ξεκίνησαν στα δύο σπίτια και την Κυριακή θα εμφανιστεί στον εισαγγελέα για να απολογηθεί, χωρίς να έχουν γίνει γνωστά τα κίνητρά του.



Στο μεταξύ, δραματικές ήταν οι επιχειρήσεις διάσωσης των ανθρώπων που έμεναν στα φλεγόμενα σπίτια, καθώς οι φλόγες και οι καπνοί ξεκίνηγσαν απο τα κλιμακοστάσια και ήταν αδύνατο για αρκετούς εξ αυτών να βρουν έξοδο διαφυγής. Έτσι, οι ομάδες διάσωσης υποχρεώθηκαν να χρησιμοποιήσουν κλίμακες για να τους απεγκλωβίσουν από τα παράθυρα.

essen_fire2



