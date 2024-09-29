Νύχτα τρόμου με εμπρησμούς σε σπίτια στην Έσση της Γερμανίας - Συνελήφθη Σύρος με ματσέτα

Το επετειακό, 30ο Διεθνές Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου της Αθήνας Νύχτες Πρεμιέρας, πραγματοποιείται με τη δυνατή υποστήριξη της Nova, που αποδεικνύει συνεχώς την αγάπη της για τον κινηματογράφο.
Tragic news from Essen, Germany: A Muslim Syrian migrant reportedly set two homes on fire and attacked shops with a machete, leaving 31 injured, including two children critically. Authorities are investigating the motive behind this violent act. #Essen #Germany #BreakingNews… pic.twitter.com/sgbVpaoTHh— Farrukh.H.Saif (@Farrukhhsaif) September 29, 2024
A Syrian has gone on a rampage in Essen, Germany. He attacked passers-by at random with a large machete and set fire to several houses. 31 people were injured including 8 children. Two children are in critical condition.— 🆂🅲🅾🆃🆃 (@RandomHeroWX) September 29, 2024
The attacker has been arrested and detained. Below is… pic.twitter.com/HBUBg4JuGc