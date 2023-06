Ρωσία: Μια μέρα μετά το ΝΑΤΟ, ξεκίνησε και η Μόσχα ναυτικά γυμνάσια στη Βαλτική

Warm welcome from HE @LamourouxEric aboard French @MarineNationale FREMM Auvergne before its departure today from #Tallinn to take part in the @NATO #BALTOPS23 in the #baltic sea. Bon exercice, bon vent et bonne mer!!! #WeAreNATO #strongtogether #DeterAndDefend pic.twitter.com/ezRwlkvAOY