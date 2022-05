Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία - Αζοφστάλ: Σε περιοχές που ελέγχονται από φιλορώσους οι τραυματισμένοι στρατιώτες

Ukrainian troops reportedly leaving the Azovstal by Russian busses now. By @Reuters pic.twitter.com/3r0G4uubTS

Reuters reports that buses carrying Ukrainian troops from #Azovstal have arrived in Novoazovsk, which is controlled by the DPR pic.twitter.com/GukywPg1qH

Going by a new video statement by Azov Regiment Commander Denys Prokopenko, it seems Ukrainian forces holed up in Azovstal may be preparing to surrender pic.twitter.com/l1vg28PJxQ