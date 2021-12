Λίβανος: Ισχυρή έκρηξη σε αποθήκη όπλων σε καταυλισμό Παλαιστίνιων προσφύγων - Δείτε βίντεο

A mosque in Tyre, Lebanon 🇱🇧 just exploded, as a result of the Iranian terror regime’s Hezbollah weapon storage. No word yet on civilian casualties. pic.twitter.com/wwvlTCvbsy

#Breaking - an explosion accrued in Burej alshamli camp in Tyre (Lebanon) according to the reports, weapon storage that belongs to Palestinian organizations was exploded. pic.twitter.com/cPWnfTaY8e