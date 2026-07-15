O Χάαλαντ σε εκδήλωση της Dolce & Gabbana με φόντο το Ιόνιο και μεταξωτό κοστούμι, δείτε βίντεο
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Έρλινγκ Χάαλαντ Ιταλία Dolce & Gabbana Μόδα

O Χάαλαντ σε εκδήλωση της Dolce & Gabbana με φόντο το Ιόνιο και μεταξωτό κοστούμι, δείτε βίντεο

Ο Νορβηγός αστέρας ταξίδεψε στην Ιταλία αμέσως μετά την άφιξή του από τις ΗΠΑ, μαζί με την σύντροφό του Ισαμπέλ Χάουγκενγκ Γιόχανσεν

O Χάαλαντ σε εκδήλωση της Dolce & Gabbana με φόντο το Ιόνιο και μεταξωτό κοστούμι, δείτε βίντεο
55 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Στο μαγευτικό σκηνικό του Parco di Naxos στην Ταορμίνα, με φόντο το Ιόνιο Πέλαγος και την επιβλητική σκιά της Αίτνας, οι Dolce & Gabbana παρουσίασαν χθες τη νέα collection Alta Sartoria Menswear, μετατρέποντας το show σε έναν ύμνο στη σικελική τέχνη, την παράδοση και την απόλυτη δεξιοτεχνία του χειροποίητου. «Παρών» μεταξύ άλλων προσωπικοτήτων ήταν και ο Έρλινγκ Χάαλαντ με την σύντροφό του Ισαμπέλ Χάουγκενγκ Γιόχανσεν.

O Νορβηγός αστέρας του ποδοσφαίρου που οδήγησε την πατρίδα του στα προημιτελικά του Μουντιάλ, αμέσως μετά την επιστροφή από τις ΗΠΑ στην Ευρώπη αναχώρησε με ιδιωτικό αεροσκάφος για την Ιταλία. 


Ο λόγος ήταν η εκδήλωση μόδας του brand Dolce & Gabbana. Έτσι μερικές ώρες μετά την άφιξή του στο Όσλο με ένα... ταριχευμένο ρακούν ανά χείρας, εμφανίστηκε με ένα λευκό μεταξωτό outfit.
Κλείσιμο


Ο επιθετικός της Μάντσεστερ Σίτι συμμετείχε επίσης στο δείπνο που διοργανώθηκε μετά την εκδήλωση στη Villa Comunale. Στο ίδιο τραπέζι καθόταν και ο ηθοποιός Μικέλε Μορόνε, με τον οποίο ο Χάαλαντ φάνηκε να συνομιλεί αρκετά.
H σχέση του Χάαλαντ με την Ισαμπέλ

Ο Χάαλαντ και η Γιόχανσεν έχουν μια σχέση που χρονολογείται από την παιδική τους ηλικία. Και οι δύο μεγάλωσαν στο Μπράιν, μια μικρή πόλη στη νοτιοδυτική Νορβηγία, και έπαιξαν και οι δύο για την Μπράιν FK στα νεανικά τους χρόνια. Η ίδια η Γιόχανσεν ήταν ταλαντούχα ποδοσφαιρίστρια και αγωνιζόταν στην γυναικεία ομάδα του συλλόγου. Σύμφωνα με το Mirror UK, σημείωσε 23 γκολ σε 36 συμμετοχές, αφού έκανε το ντεμπούτο της στην πρώτη ομάδα σε ηλικία μόλις 13 ετών.

Η φιλία τους εξελίχθηκε αργότερα σε σχέση, ενώ ο Χάαλαντ αγωνιζόταν στη Μπορούσια Ντόρτμουντ στη Γερμανία. Σύμφωνα με τον Χάαλαντ, η Γιόχανσεν ήταν αυτή που έκανε την πρώτη κίνηση.

«Μου έστειλε ένα μήνυμα. Έπαιζε στον ίδιο σύλλογο με εμένα, τη Μπράιν, οπότε με είχε παρακολουθήσει. Εγώ δεν την είχα παρακολουθήσει», είπε με ένα χαμόγελο στο NRK.
Το ζευγάρι καλωσόρισε το πρώτο του παιδί, έναν γιο, τον Δεκέμβριο του 2024 και έχει διατηρήσει σε μεγάλο βαθμό την οικογενειακή του ζωή ιδιωτική, παρά την παγκόσμια φήμη του Χάαλαντ.
55 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

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