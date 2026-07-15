O Χάαλαντ σε εκδήλωση της Dolce & Gabbana με φόντο το Ιόνιο και μεταξωτό κοστούμι, δείτε βίντεο

Spetses Mini Marathon:Γιατί χιλιάδες άνθρωποι ταξιδεύουν κάθε Οκτώβριο στις Σπέτσες για να τρέξουν μόλις 5 χιλιόμετρα;
Πως το 5άρι του Spetses Mini Marathon κατάφερε να γίνει κάτι περισσότερο από ένας αγώνας δρόμου.
🇳🇴🇮🇹 Erling Haaland showed up at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show in Sicily, Italy.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 15, 2026
Looked sharp with his girlfriend Isabel by his side.
The Norwegian star has been a longtime ambassador for the brand.
Writer: Solpic.twitter.com/x0m322NsPB
erling haaland & isabel haugseng at the dolce & gabbana alta sartoria show pic.twitter.com/91RHUwAer9— ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@popbackupp) July 14, 2026
🔴 Fan in delirio a Taormina per l’arrivo di Erling Haaland.— La Sicilia (@lasicilia) July 14, 2026
Il bomber norvegese ha fatto il suo ingresso al Teatro Greco, accolto da applausi, cori e telefonini puntati. La sua presenza alla serata firmata Dolce&Gabbana ha acceso l’entusiasmo del pubblico, trasformando l’arrivo… pic.twitter.com/djc9uGpgN3
Erling Haaland is in Sicily, Italy, this evening, and the Italians are reacting by shouting “RO! RO!” 🤣🇳🇴🔥— American Nightmare 🇺🇸 (@thewakeninq) July 15, 2026
The Norwegian Viking energy is spreading! 🚣♂️ pic.twitter.com/F2ryB6raNS
Footballer Erling Haaland and his girlfriend Isabella Haugseng Johansen stepped out in Taormina for Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Sartoria show, mingling with Michele Morrone before taking their seats. pic.twitter.com/7a5C3pzAdx— Frenkie_Woody (@Frenkie_Woody) July 15, 2026
Erling Haaland and Michele Morrone among the stars of the Dolce&Gabbana after party at Trevelyan Park in Taormina ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cAPLuMnBBQ— Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) July 15, 2026
Footballer Erling Haaland and girlfriend Isabel Johansen attend Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Sicily.— StyleStars (@style_starss) July 14, 2026
🎥:British GQ pic.twitter.com/6alfO3TtOx