Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς: Ενοχλήθηκε από ερώτηση για τις αποδοκιμασίες στο Γουίμπλεντον και αποχώρησε από συνέντευξη στο BBC

Novak Djokovic just set the #Wimbledon crowd straight after they booed him, as they always do:



“you guys can’t touch me.”



👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5gP2pv8mEj