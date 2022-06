Μυστηριώδης εκατομμυριούχος πλήρωσε $19 εκατ. για ένα δείπνο με τον μεγαλοεπενδυτή Γουόρεν Μπάφετ

Cost of lunch with Warren Buffett:

(winning bids in charity auction)



2022: $19,000,100

2019: $4,567,888

2018: $3,300,100

2017: $2,679,001

2016: $3,456,789

2015: $2,345,678

2014: $2,166,766

2013: $1,00,100

2012: $3,456,789

2011: $2,626,411

2010: $2,626,311

2009: $1,680,300…