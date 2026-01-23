Air France, British Airways, KLM, Lufthansa και άλλες αεροπορικές εταιρείες ακύρωσαν πτήσεις προς τη Μέση Ανατολή υπό τον φόβο επικείμενης επίθεσης στο Ιράν
Air France, British Airways, KLM, Lufthansa και άλλες αεροπορικές εταιρείες ακύρωσαν πτήσεις προς τη Μέση Ανατολή υπό τον φόβο επικείμενης επίθεσης στο Ιράν

Επικαλούνται την κατάσταση ασφαλείας στη Μέση Ανατολή

Air France, British Airways, KLM, Lufthansa και άλλες αεροπορικές εταιρείες ακύρωσαν πτήσεις προς τη Μέση Ανατολή υπό τον φόβο επικείμενης επίθεσης στο Ιράν
Μεγάλες αεροπορικές εταιρείες ακύρωσαν τις πτήσεις του Σαββατοκύριακου προς χώρες της Μέσης Ανατολής έπειτα από φόβο ότι επίκειται επίθεση των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράν.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες σε ακυρώσεις δρομολογίων του Σαββάτου προχώρησαν η Lufthansa, η Air France, η KLM και η Swiss με δικαιολογία την κατάσταση ασφαλείας στην ευρύτερη περιοχή.





Πρόκειται για πτήσεις με προορισμό το Ισραήλ, τα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα και τη Σαουδική Αραβία.

Σε παρόμοιες ενέργειες προχώρησαν η United Airways και η Air Canada επίσης με προορισμό το Ισραήλ.
