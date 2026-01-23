Η δύναμη της κοινωνικής προσφοράς βρίσκεται στις απλές πράξεις που κάνουν τη διαφορά.
Air France, British Airways, KLM, Lufthansa και άλλες αεροπορικές εταιρείες ακύρωσαν πτήσεις προς τη Μέση Ανατολή υπό τον φόβο επικείμενης επίθεσης στο Ιράν
Επικαλούνται την κατάσταση ασφαλείας στη Μέση Ανατολή
Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες σε ακυρώσεις δρομολογίων του Σαββάτου προχώρησαν η Lufthansa, η Air France, η KLM και η Swiss με δικαιολογία την κατάσταση ασφαλείας στην ευρύτερη περιοχή.
The Dutch flagship airline KLM has announced that it will be suspending all flights to and from the Middle East until further notice, citing the “geopolitical situation” in the region and following discussions with officials in The Hague. KLM has directed international flights to… pic.twitter.com/iI3xmTsu1X— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 23, 2026
Air France, British Airways, Lufthansa, KLM, and several other international airlines have begun to cancel flights tonight and over the weekend to and from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, citing the “security situation” in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/reeXpWNlef— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 23, 2026
KLM seems to suddenly cancel flights to Tel Aviv. Today and the next two days. pic.twitter.com/79OP8bMdSk— Johann de Graaf (@JCdeGraaf) January 23, 2026
Πρόκειται για πτήσεις με προορισμό το Ισραήλ, τα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα και τη Σαουδική Αραβία.
Σε παρόμοιες ενέργειες προχώρησαν η United Airways και η Air Canada επίσης με προορισμό το Ισραήλ.
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr