Ισραήλ: Συγκλονίζει μαρτυρία για την επίθεση της Χεζμπολάχ - «Oι στρατιώτες γλιστρούσαν από τα αίματα»

The number of Israeli soldiers injured in the drone attack by Hezbullah has rose to 67



Hezbullah took credit for the attack on this Golani base in Benyamina in Haifa, says it is in retaliation to the Israeli attacks in Beirut, notably the attack on Basta and Nuwairi…