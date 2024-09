Λίβανος: Ορκίστηκε ο νέος ηγέτης της Χεζμπολάχ - Ο ξάδερφος του Νασράλα που οι Αμερικανοί χαρακτήρισαν τρομοκράτη το 2017

Σαφιντίν

Hezbollah has sworn in its new leader.



Hashem Safieddine is Nasrallah’s cousin.



His son is married to the daughter of the former Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in a strike ordere by Trump.



