ΗΠΑ: Πρώην πράκτορας της CIA καταδικάζεται να εκτίσει 10 χρόνια κάθειρξη για κατασκοπεία επ’ ωφελεία της Κίνας

He was a former CIA officer, yet he was also a Chinese spy. His name is Alexander Yuk Ching Ma (Chinese name 马玉清). He faced life imprisonment sentence following his arrest in 2020, but he cut a deal to reduce it to 10 yrs. Today is his sentencing day. https://t.co/nyC51QPLGT pic.twitter.com/u2Jxgv1FS6